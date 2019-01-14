Bullish Raymond James Appreciates Yeti's 'Impressive' Earnings Pre-Announcement
Shares of premimum cooler maker Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) were soaring Monday in reaction to an encouraging preliminary fourth-quarter announcement.
What Happened
Yeti said in a press release that net Q4 sales rose 19 percent year-over-year to $241.2 million, while direct-to-consumer sales increased 45 percent to $110.5 million and wholesale sales rose 4 percent to $130.7 million. By segment, drinkware sales rose 24 percent to $143.5 million, while coolers and equipment sales rose 10 percent to $91.2 million.
Why It's Important
Yeti's pre-earnings announcement was "impressive" and highlighted by an "especially strong" performance in the drinkware segment, which outperformed expectations for 9-percent growth, Raymond James' Dan Wewer said in a research report. The company also benefited in the quarter from new product launches like dog bowls and chairs, the analyst said.
Raymond James has an Outperform rating on Yeti with a $19 price target.
What's Next
Looking forward to fiscal 2019, Yeti is expected to see 12-percent sales growth due to the brand's continued momentum, new product categories and continued expansion in the direct-to-consumer business, Wewer said.
Yeti's strong quarter comes at a time when the stock is still trading at a discount to its peers at 11.1 times 2019 estimated EV/EBITDA, which is 31 percent below the comparable universe average, according to Raymond James.
Yeti shares were rising 9.69 percent to $18.29 at the time of publication Monday.
Related Links:
Sell-Side Roundup: Yeti Exceeds Expectations In First Quarterly Print Since IPO
5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2019
Photo by Tony Webster/Wikimedia.
Posted-In: coolers Dan WewerAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.