Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bullish Raymond James Appreciates Yeti's 'Impressive' Earnings Pre-Announcement

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Bullish Raymond James Appreciates Yeti's 'Impressive' Earnings Pre-Announcement
Related
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
YGYI, MBOT among premarket gainers (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of premimum cooler maker Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETIwere soaring Monday in reaction to an encouraging preliminary fourth-quarter announcement.

What Happened

Yeti said in a press release that net Q4 sales rose 19 percent year-over-year to $241.2 million, while direct-to-consumer sales increased 45 percent to $110.5 million and wholesale sales rose 4 percent to $130.7 million. By segment, drinkware sales rose 24 percent to $143.5 million, while coolers and equipment sales rose 10 percent to $91.2 million.

Why It's Important

Yeti's pre-earnings announcement was "impressive" and highlighted by an "especially strong" performance in the drinkware segment, which outperformed expectations for 9-percent growth, Raymond James' Dan Wewer said in a research report. The company also benefited in the quarter from new product launches like dog bowls and chairs, the analyst said. 

Raymond James has an Outperform rating on Yeti with a $19 price target. 

What's Next

Looking forward to fiscal 2019, Yeti is expected to see 12-percent sales growth due to the brand's continued momentum, new product categories and continued expansion in the direct-to-consumer business, Wewer said. 

Yeti's strong quarter comes at a time when the stock is still trading at a discount to its peers at 11.1 times 2019 estimated EV/EBITDA, which is 31 percent below the comparable universe average, according to Raymond James. 

Yeti shares were rising 9.69 percent to $18.29 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Sell-Side Roundup: Yeti Exceeds Expectations In First Quarterly Print Since IPO

5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2019

Photo by Tony Webster/Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: coolers Dan WewerAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YETI)

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2019
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Bank Of America, Children's Place And More
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Netflix, Kraft Heinz And More
Sell-Side Roundup: Yeti Exceeds Expectations In First Quarterly Print Since IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

BTC/USD: Bitcoin Is Sitting On Support Line As A Rally By Bulls Is Around The Corner

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The Ground Is Not Far, But We Can Still Visit Floor -1, Bargains Section!