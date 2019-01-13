Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts ID Retail Winners, Losers From Holiday Sales Numbers
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2019 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts ID Retail Winners, Losers From Holiday Sales Numbers
Related TGT
Cramer: Macy's In Retail's 'Ugly' Category, Sears 'Horrifying'
Doubt Appears To Creep Into Stock Market On News Flow
Action From Detroit And ICR (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)
Related COST
Retail Stocks Slip Amid Mixed December Sales, Q4 Outlook
4 Reasons Why Bank Of America Added Procter & Gamble To Its US1 Lists

Retail stocks are off to a hot start to 2019 despite mixed holiday sales numbers. Several Wall Street analysts weighed in on retail sales numbers from top stocks. Here’s a sampling of what they said. 

Macy’s, Kohl’s Disappoint

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell said both Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) and Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stood out as underperformers, with holiday sales comps up just 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

“While management teams are highlighting that they ‘comped the comp,’ investors are focused on compares becoming more difficult ahead, margin pressure from discounting that was necessary to drive holiday cops (particularly at M) and ongoing cost pressures such as labor and digital investments that likely prevent EBIT dollar growth at such low levels of top-line expansion," the analyst said in a note. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger said Macy’s poor performance overshadowed what were otherwise solid holiday sales numbers from Kohl’s. Greenberger said Macy’s Q4 gross margins were severely pressured. “More worrisome,however, was lowered 2018 earnings guidance, despite an increase in credit revenue guidance ($755-765M vs. $740-755M prior) and asset sales gains (+$360M vs. $300-325M prior), implying that the core retail business is especially underperforming," she said. 

Target, Costco Impress

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma said Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) put up impressive holiday growth, reporting 5.7-percent same-store sales growth. “At 12x 2019 P/E (8.4x discount to WMT), we do not think that TGT’s valuation appropriately reflects the ongoing progress within the business,” Yruma said. 

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NYSE: COST) holiday same-store sales were also up a solid 7 percent, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Robert Ohmes said Costco remains one of the major beneficiaries of a long-term period of growth in discount retail.

“COST ecommerce sales momentum continues, with F1Q growth of 26.2 percent ex-FX, helped by better online merchandising and new, higher-end brands, digital marketing and new delivery options, including same-day delivery with Instacart and Shipt." 

Ratings And Targets

  • Morgan Stanley has an Underweight rating and $51 price target for Kohl’s and an Underweight rating and $23 price target for Macy’s.
  • KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and $110 price target for Target.
  • Bank of America has a Buy rating and $225 price target for Costco.

Related Links:

Earnings Show That As Macy's And Walmart Go, So Goes Retail

What To Make Of Amazon's Push Into 4-Star Brick-And-Mortar Stores

Latest Ratings for TGT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Standpoint ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Deutsche BankAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Retail Sales Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + KSS)

Cramer: Macy's In Retail's 'Ugly' Category, Sears 'Horrifying'
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Retail Stocks Slip Amid Mixed December Sales, Q4 Outlook
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
4 Reasons Why Bank Of America Added Procter & Gamble To Its US1 Lists
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VIABImperial CapitalUpgrades37.0
AMGDeutsche BankDowngrades106.0
PNWGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
NFLXUBSUpgrades0.0
BLKDeutsche BankDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Most Volatile Earnings Stocks

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials