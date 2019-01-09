Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Strong Subscriber Growth for Hulu, Netflix Bodes Well For The Sector

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
Why Strong Subscriber Growth for Hulu, Netflix Bodes Well For The Sector
Related ROKU
'Halftime Report' Picks For January 8: Amarin, Apple And More
Citron Calls Roku 'Uninvestable' After Big Gain
Bulls defend Roku ad opportunity (Seeking Alpha)

Strong subscriber and ad revenue growth announced this week by Hulu and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reinforces the notion that streaming, digital media is on a strong growth path, Raymond James analysts said in a note.

Hulu

Hulu announced it added 8 million live TV and on-demand subscribers last year, its largest annual increase. The growth put Hulu over the 25 million subscriber mark for the first time. The company also reported just under $1.5 billion in ad revenue, up more than 45 percent over 2017.

Hulu is a joint venture with Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS),Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) each holding a 30-percent stake. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) unit WarnerMedia holds the other 10 percent.

Roku

Hulu’s announcement followed positive news from Roku, which reported fourth-quarter active accounts went over 27 million, up about 40 percent year-over-year, and that its estimate of streaming hours were up nearly 70 percent over the same quarter a year earlier.

What It Means

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson wrote in an industry brief the news reinforces the idea viewership is continuing to surge toward digital streaming channels. The company reports also show viewer engagement is increasing with the digital providers and that could be good news for advertisers looking for a young, engaged audience.

Patterson noted the median age of Hulu viewers is 32, far lower than the 56-year-old median age of broadcast TV viewers, and that the average time each subscriber spent watching Hulu was up 20 percent in 2018.

“We believe the combination of a young demographic and strong engagement trends is driving advertiser demand,” Patterson wrote in the note.

Patterson also said that while industry leader Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) continues to see solid trends, the strong results from Hulu and Roku show there’s room for several players in the burgeoning sector, which also includes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and AT&T-owned HBO.

“Overall, positive trends across companies reinforce our view that there will be multiple winners in the space,” Patterson wrote. “Given solid engagement trends at Roku and Hulu, we expect to see continued advertiser interest in digital video in 2019.”

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Adds Netflix To 'Conviction Buy' List

What's New At Hulu? Offline Viewing, New Shows And More

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Dec 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnHold
Dec 2018DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: HBO Hulu Justin PattersonAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + CMCSA)

TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index Highlights Grim Grinning Outlook For 2019
Watching The Clock: Trade Talks End With Optimism, But Deadline Draws Closer
TD Ameritrade IMX Continued Its Dip In December, Falling To A More Than Two-Year Low
Kroger, Microsoft Team Up For Challenge To Amazon's Grocery Play
Investor Movement Index December Summary
As Sports Broadcasters See Some Viewers Return, Experts Predict Another Year Of Streaming Transition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UALImperial CapitalDowngrades73.0
DALImperial CapitalDowngrades53.0
AKAMKeyBancUpgrades73.0
ACGLBarclaysUpgrades32.0
CITUBSUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW - January 9, 2019

How 7 New Laws Affected Stocks In The Last Week