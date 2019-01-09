Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Next For US And China Trade Talks?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
What's Next For US And China Trade Talks?
Related SPY
Pros Tackle Market Reaction, Democrats' Strategy After Trump's Oval Office Address
Trump, Democrats Not Budging On Border Security, Shutdown Positions
Let's Not Kid Ourselves... The Market Will Remain Under Pressure (Seeking Alpha)
Related FXI
3 Pros React To Latest Sino-American Trade Talks
3 Big Takeaways From The Arrest Of Huawei's CFO
Globe goes green as trade talks extended (Seeking Alpha)

United States and Chinese trade officials gathered Jan. 7-9 to discuss ways to "achieve fairness, reciprocity, and balance in trade," a U.S. statement said Wednesday. The U.S. trade delegation will now report back to senior levels of the government to "receive guidance on the next steps."

Will Trump Accept A Bad Deal?

President Donald Trump's deal-making persona could in theory result in him accepting a bad deal with China and many "China hawks" in his administration have this concern, Peter Trubowitz, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics, said on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

Alberto Gallo, portfolio manager at Algebris Investments, said it would be hard for China to maintain any agreement "beyond a level of promise" it makes on intellectual property and opening its markets. On the other hand, China can agree to certain financial stability measures, including how it manages the yuan.

Is Chinese Car Sales Data A Notable Datapoint?

For the first time in more than two decades, car sales in China fell and this has some wondering if it's related to the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

Michael Shaoul, CEO and portfolio manager at Marketfield told Bloomberg he isn't convinced car sales data in China is related to trade. Instead, declining car sales can be attributed to China going down "two paths last year" where its central bank was tightening internally and then reversing its tightening and this could have some impact on consumer demand in 2019.

Vincent Reinhart, chief economist and macro strategist at Standish Mellon, doesn't necessarily agree. He said concerning data out of China extends beyond just car sales and include the central bank lowering reserve requirements over the weekend, which implies a "new source of stimulus."

OPEC Weighs In

The potential for an escalation in trade war between the U.S. and China could result in hardships between the two countries, outgoing OPEC head Suhail Al Mazrouei told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. He remains optimistic current "negotiation tactics" are exactly that and will lead to a resolution "this year or next year."

Is 5G On Track For 2019 Rollout?

The rollout of 5G communication technologies is in the very early stages with China's Huawei, a major developer of 5G equipment, being "blocked out" of the U.S. and other countries, Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research told CNBC. There isn't reason to believe the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China will delay the global 5G rollout as it creates an opportunity for other global companies, such as Samsung, to play a bigger role.

Even if the U.S. government places a tariff on future 5G smartphones from China, it's unlikely to impact consumer demand as the price tag on the next generation phones will already be "significant" to start off, he said.

Related Link:

Pros Tackle Market Reaction, Democrats' Strategy After Trump's Oval Office Address

3 Pros React To Latest Sino-American Trade Talks

Posted-In: 5GAnalyst Color Government News Futures Top Stories Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI + SPY)

Pros Tackle Market Reaction, Democrats' Strategy After Trump's Oval Office Address
Trump, Democrats Not Budging On Border Security, Shutdown Positions
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain, Crude Oil Up Over 2%
States Where Trump's Approval Rating Is Highest, Lowest
S&P 500 Companies On Track For Double-Digit Earnings Growth, Despite Apple Disappointment
3 Pros React To Latest Sino-American Trade Talks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UALImperial CapitalDowngrades73.0
DALImperial CapitalDowngrades53.0
AKAMKeyBancUpgrades73.0
ACGLBarclaysUpgrades32.0
CITUBSUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lake Effect Snow, Brutal Winds Cranking Up In The Northeast

Brazilian Payments: Guggenheim Takes Neutral Stance On Cielo, PagSeguro