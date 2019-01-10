Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO: 5 Reasons To Buy Nutrien

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2019 10:07am   Comments
Share:
BMO: 5 Reasons To Buy Nutrien
Related
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2018
CVR Partners: Significant Upside Given The Revival Of Nitrogen Fertilizer Prices (Seeking Alpha)

After more than a full year on the sidelines, BMO Capital Markets found five reasons to turn bullish on Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), a provider of crop inputs and services that produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products globally. 

The Analyst

Analyst Joel Jackson upgraded Nutrien from Market Perform to Outperform with an unchanged $55 price target.

The Thesis

Investors seeking exposure to the fertilizer space have options, but with many stocks trading at similar multiples, Nutrien looks "relatively safer" for five reasons, Jackson said in a Monday upgrade note. They are: 

  • The fertilizer space offers investors an "attractive shelter" within the materials sector, as it boasts lower economic sensitivity, the analyst said. It's also difficult to model crop prices dipping below current "challenged" levels, and they could see upside from a resolved trade deal with China, he said. 
  • Higher fertilizer average selling prices could help Nutrien realize 30-percent earnings growth in 2019, Jackson said. The company is likely to continue its pace of share buybacks and repay $1 billion in debt this year, he said. 
  • Nutrien's exposure to the nitrogen market is favorable from a supply-and-demand perspective and could help offset lower potash rates. 
  • Nutrien's retail footprint remains a "stable anchor" and could maintain its 24-percent gross margin over the midterm, Jackson said, adding that the business could grow from acquisitions and tuck-in deals.
  • Nutrien "delivered on what it said it would deliver" throughout 2018, and there is no reason to believe the company can't duplicate its success in areas like synergies, stake sales, dividend and stock buybacks, according to BMO. 

Price Action

Nutrien shares were down 0.87 percent at $49.01 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019

Latest Ratings for NTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2019CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyReinstatesEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: agriculture BMO Capital Markets Joel Jackson NitrogenAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MGMBImperial CapitalInitiates Coverage On107.0
ALKJP MorganUpgrades67.0
ALVUBSUpgrades0.0
BAMorgan StanleyUpgrades450.0
BGSBMO CapitalDowngrades33.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Aerospace And Defense: Morgan Stanley Stays Bullish On Raytheon, Upgrades Boeing, Downgrades Lockheed