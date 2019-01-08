Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan: Bloomin' Brands Shares Are Trading At Unwarranted Discount To Peers

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2019 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan: Bloomin' Brands Shares Are Trading At Unwarranted Discount To Peers
Related BLMN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019
Bloomin Brands Performance Will Be Supported By Outback, Morgan Stanley Says
Raymond James bullish on three restaurant stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Despite sustained traffic outperformance versus its peers — which are also benefiting from an improvement in the casual dining environment — Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares have remained below $20 and are trading at a discount to company-operated casual dining peers, according to JPMorgan.

The Analyst

Analyst John Ivankoe upgraded Bloomin' Brands from Neutral to Overweight with a $23 price target.  

The Thesis

Now is the right time “to take risk to pursue returns in casual dining,” Ivankoe said in the Tuesday upgrade note.

The casual dining environment improved in December, and this could be the first time since 2014 that casual dining will post five consecutive months of positive all-store traffic growth, the analyst said. 

Bloomin' Brands has high operating and financial leverage, Ivankoe said. The company seems poised to leverage store margins and general and administrative expenses from 2019 onwards and is likely to reveal a multiyear plan to further reduce G&A, he said. 

The restaurant company's 2018 G&A was close to peak levels, Ivankoe said. Bloomin' indicated that an opportunity exists to achieve modest EBIT margin expansion due to a reduction in G&A and as reinvestment at the store level comes to an end, he said. 

The company’s core domestic Outback Steakhouse business is expected to exhibit continued strength, with a 2.5-percent increase in 2019 comps, Ivankoe said. Bloomin' Brands could achieve consolidated store margins of 15 percent vs. an estimated 14.7 percent in 2018, he said. 

“We to believe value exists in Cheesecake Factory, especially on a lower growth strategy, whether driven internally or with external pressure." 

Price Action

Bloomin' Brands shares were trading up 3.98 percent at $20.10 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019

Bloomin Brands Performance Will Be Supported By Outback, Morgan Stanley Says

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for BLMN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BLMN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Ivankoe JPMorganAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLMN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019
Bloomin Brands Performance Will Be Supported By Outback, Morgan Stanley Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVBGKeyBancDowngrades0.0
MBKeyBancDowngrades0.0
AONGoldman SachsDowngrades163.0
BIDUMorgan StanleyDowngrades188.0
CAKERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Raymond James Is Hungry For Cheesecake Factory And Chili's

"Deep Data" To Become The Greatest Natural Resource, Tech Execs Say