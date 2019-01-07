Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pivotal Forecasts Good Year For Online Ads, Upgrades Adobe, Alphabet, Salesforce
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2019 1:36pm   Comments
Share:
Pivotal Forecasts Good Year For Online Ads, Upgrades Adobe, Alphabet, Salesforce
Related ADBE
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data
Piper's top software picks for 2019 (Seeking Alpha)
Related GOOG
Robert Kricheff Discusses Changing Valuation Models In New Book 'That Doesn't Work Anymore'
RBC's Mahaney: Tech 'Reckoning' Already Occurred
Alphabet Gets Relative Strength Rating Upgrade (Investor's Business Daily)

Tech stocks have been on a wild ride since third-quarter earnings season kicked off, and one Wall Street analyst adjusted ratings on several big-name tech stocks Monday ahead of Q4 earnings.

The Analyst

Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser made the following rating and price target changes: 

  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) upgraded from Hold to Buy, price target raised from $252 to $262.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) upgraded from Hold to Buy, price target raised from $1,010 to $1,240.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) initiated with a Buy, $1,920 price target. 
  • Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) reiterated at Buy, price target raised from $38 to $42.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reiterated at Sell, price target lowered from $125 to $113.
  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRM) upgraded from Hold to Buy, price target raised from $140 to $164.
  • Snap Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP) downgraded from Buy to Hold, price target lowered from $8 to $6.
  • Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reiterated at Sell, price target raised from $55 to $69.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reiterated at Hold, price target raised from $28 to $30.

The Thesis

This year will be another good one for online advertising and marketing companies despite concerns over a potential economic downturn, Wieser said in the note. (See his track record here.) 

“We think that marketing technology companies (ADBE and CRM in particular) would hold up best in a downturn given the predictable revenue streams and bookings made well in advance (as well as secular trends supporting marketing tech which has a very long runway, in our view),” the analyst said. 

Amazon’s AWS business is also relatively immune to a downturn for the same reasons, but its e-commerce business likely is not,he said. 

Finally, Wieser said the trade war with China shouldn’t have a major impact on most of the stocks mentioned, although Facebook’s advertising business does have some Chinese exposure. Amazon also has many marketplace users with exposure to China as well, he said. 

Price Action

Here’s how the stocks mentioned were trading at the time of publication: 

  • Twitter was up 4.11 percent. 
  • Trade Desk was up 5.75 percent. 
  • Snap was up 3.11 percent. 
  • Salesforce was up 3.49 percent. 
  • Facebook was up 0.2 percent. 
  • Criteo was down 0.34 percent. 
  • Alphabet was down 0.37 percent. 
  • Adobe was up 2.04 percent. 
  • Amazon was 3.03 percent higher. 

Related Links:

Trump Economic Advisor Says 'Heck Of A Lot Of US Companies' Have Trade War Earnings Risk

Wedbush: Trade War Could Mean Supply Chain Disruption, Higher Costs For Tech Sector In 2019

Latest Ratings for ADBE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Pivotal ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2018DZ BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ADBE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian WieserAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AMZN)

Pivotal Still Sees Plenty Of Growth Opportunities At Amazon
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
RBC's Mahaney: Tech 'Reckoning' Already Occurred
A Decent Outlook For Consumer Discretionary ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGKeyBancUpgrades125.0
KIRKKeyBancDowngrades0.0
LENKeyBancUpgrades50.0
MASKeyBancUpgrades36.0
PHMKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Snow, Ice To Slam Parts Of Northeast This Week, Rain Storm Out West