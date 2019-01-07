Market Overview

6 Takeaways From Longbow's Conversation With McDonald's Franchisees

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
6 Takeaways From Longbow's Conversation With McDonald's Franchisees
Current consensus estimates calls for McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to report a 2.3-percent domestic same-stores sales growth in the fourth quarter, but Longbow's first-hand checks with franchisees suggests the potential for outperformance.

The Analyst

Longbow Research's Alton Stump maintains a Buy rating on McDonald with a $194 price target.

The Thesis

Stump's surveys and conversation with McDonald's U.S. franchisees suggests the chain could show a same-store sales growth of 2.5 percent to 3 percent in the fourth quarter, the analyst said in a note. Outperformance in the quarter is likely to be result in multiple expansion in McDonald's stock and be viewed "positively by most investors."

Here are the six takeaways from the conversations:

  1. On a two-year stack, same-store growth in the fourth quarter accelerated from 6.5 percent in the prior quarter to 7-7.5 percent.
  2. Comps improved to the 3-3.5 percent range in the bottom half of the fourth quarter thanks to an easier year-over-year comparison.
  3. The Triple Stack breakfast launch contributed an estimated 50- to 100-basis point boost to same-stores ales over the last seven or eight weeks in the fourth quarter.
  4. The two-item mix and match for $5 deal again includes Quarter Pounder burgers and saw an impressive start.
  5. A signature international burger of the month launch in early 2019 is likely to replace current existing Signature items.
  6. The any size coffee for $1 promotion resulted in stable year-over-year breakfast sales in the fourth quarter versus a 100- to 200-basis point decline in breakfast revenue in the first three quarters of 2018.

Price Action

Shares of McDonald's were trading higher by 1.5 percent at $180.96 Monday afternoon.

Latest Ratings for MCD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2018JefferiesMaintainsBuyBuy

Posted-In: Alton Stump breakfast Longbow ResearchAnalyst Color Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

