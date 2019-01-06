Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included tech giants and a media leader.

Bearish calls included a big EV maker and a struggling retailer.

The first week of the new year felt like more of the same, as far as market volatility goes. The week started with the ongoing government shutdown and trade concerns, the latter perhaps best illustrated by unexpected news from stock market darling Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). But the bad news was offset somewhat at the end of the week by a positive jobs report and more dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The leading U.S. indexes managed to end the week marginally higher.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Jayson Derrick's "RBC's Mahaney: Tech 'Reckoning' Already Occurred" examines why tech giants like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) are already oversold.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Intel Makes A Compelling Large-Cap Investment, BofA Says In Upgrade," see why Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), among the few large-cap stocks to carve out a gain in 2018, could be in for more upside.

The recent sell-off has made Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) one of the most compelling risk-reward opportunities in the entire tech sector, according to Wayne Duggan's "Goldman Sachs Adds Netflix To 'Conviction Buy' List."

"Legal Betting, LeBron, Kaepernick And Tiger's Comeback: The Year In Sports Business" by Brett Hershman reveals how sports trends have been a boon to Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA).

In "Analysts Like CBS For 2019 Comeback," Dave Royse shows why it may be time for risk-tolerant investors to get aggressive on CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) after a tumultuous 2018.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Analysts Tackle Tesla Price Cut, Demand Concerns," see why the loss of tax credits has several analysts cautious on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

In "The Year In Retail: Struggling Department Stores, A Smartwatch Success And Predictions," Brett Hershman looks at how 2018 was tough for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) and others, as well as what to expect this year.

Dave Royse's "RBC Upgrades Honeywell, Downgrades United Technologies" discusses why United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) saw a "soft" downgrade ahead of its split into three companies.

"Analysts: Cigna Offers Earnings Growth Potential, But Faces Legal Risks Tied To Aborted Anthem Deal" by Shanthi Rexaline shows why one analyst sees a positive outcome for Cigna Holding Co (NYSE: CI) as uncertain.

A recent acquisition has yet to work out for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), says "Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hologic On Tough Cynosure Recovery, Surgery Business Risks" by Priya Nigam.

