Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Fortinet To Sell
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 04, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Fortinet To Sell
Related FTNT
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2019
Fortinet, CyberArk cut at Goldman (Seeking Alpha)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) investors missed out on the market rally on Friday after the stock got a high-profile Wall Street downgrade.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges downgraded Fortinet from Buy to Sell and lowered her price target from $95 to $59.

The Thesis

According to Borges, after a 7-percent upward revision to 2019 Wall Street revenue estimates, a 41-percent upward revision to EPS estimates and a 50-percent gain in share price, the bullish catalysts are likely all played out for Fortinet stock in the near term.

“An elevated multiple relative to history and peers, coupled with the likelihood of decelerating product revenue over the next two years, suggests that at best, upside is priced in, and at worst, any volatility in estimates may also drive multiple compression,” Borges wrote in a note.

Borges said the current firewall refresh cycle may be peaking, and Fortinet stock has a history of experiencing earnings multiple contraction during periods of product revenue growth declines.

She said Goldman has identified many similarities between the company’s current environment and a similar period of underperformance back in 2015. One key unknown at this point is how long the refresh cycle will last, with management previously indicating it will continue into 2020. Borges said that Fortinet was able to continue to gain market share throughout the previous cyclical downturn and may do so again during the next downturn, but the stock will still likely underperform.

Price Action

Fortinet stock traded mostly flat around $67.14 on an extremely strong day for the tech sector.

Related Links:

Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share

What You Need To Know About Marriott's Starwood Data Breach

Latest Ratings for FTNT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Goldman SachsDowngradesBuySell
Dec 2018GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2018Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FTNT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gabriela Borges Goldman SachsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FTNT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2019
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018
Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QRTEAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
SFLYKeyBancUpgrades55.0
VMWKeyBancMaintains172.0
INTCBank of AmericaUpgrades0.0
TXNBank of AmericaDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week

RBC Upgrades Honeywell, Downgrades United Technologies