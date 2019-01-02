Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) should see stronger growth from its acquisition of Pandora, according to a newly bullish JPMorgan.

The Analyst

Analyst Sebastiano Petti upgraded Sirius XM from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $6 to $7.

The Thesis

Pandora Media Inc. (NYSE: P) shareholders are set to vote on the Sirius deal at the end of the month.

Pandora gives Sirius more opportunities for growth in streaming, ad-supported radio services and more chances to deliver music into cars, Petti said in the Wednesday upgrade note.

Sirius didn’t see as much of a drop off in subscriber growth than was expected after an increase in music royalty fees, the analyst said.

“We believe Sirius XM’s legacy business will continue to execute well in the near-term and that the pending Pandora acquisition will position it well over the long run as it expands out of the car,” he said.

Price Action

Sirius XM shares were trading up by 2.63 percent at $5.86 at the time of publication Wednesday.

