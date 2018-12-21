Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James: Pier 1 May Be 'Beyond Saving'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2018 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James: Pier 1 May Be 'Beyond Saving'
Related PIR
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Pier 1 In Freefall After Rocky Q3 Print
Healthcare & Tech dominate midday movers (Seeking Alpha)

A sale could be in the offing for Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR), which saw its stock freefall this week after another deeply disappointing earnings release, according to a bearish Raymond James. 

The Analyst

Analyst Budd Bugatch reaffirmed an Underperform rating on Pier 1.

The Thesis

Pier 1's third-quarter report showed a 36-cents-per-share loss, 30 cents below estimates. Sales figures also fell short, dropping 11.9 percent year-over-year, with comparable sales declining 10.5 percent year-over-year. The report coincided with CEO Alasdair James' departure.

Bugatch called the Q3 print a "dumpster fire" and said Pier 1 may be "beyond saving" in a Thursday note.

“We are both sad and angry: sad that the company's associates and customers are now at significant risk and angry at a board of directors that, in our view, is culpable for allowing this crisis to develop."

The analyst criticized the board for bringing James on in the first place after firing previous CEO Alex Smith, who Bugatch said led Pier 1 out of an earlier crisis. 

“James led it back into crisis, where it now sits."

The company’s recent effort to downscale its marketing and offer lower-priced goods alienated suppliers, Bugatch said. Pier 1 said it will start a more rigorous cost-reduction program in fiscal 2020.

Bugatch also questioned the decision to bring in new CEO Cheryl Batchelder, a Pier 1 board member who is the former CEO of fried chicken chain Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, which was acquired last year by Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).

“We wonder how success in an industry that requires competency in combining a limited number of ingredients into a deep fryer prepares that same leader to develop a recipe for success in a company where the menu of merchandising has 5,000 to 6,000 items per store?"

Price Action

Pier 1 was trading down 16.73 percent at 40 cents on Friday.

Related Links:

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. Appoints Cheryl A. Bachelder Interim Chief Executive Officer

Photo by Paul Sableman/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for PIR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Sep 2018Credit SuisseTerminatesUnderperformUnderperform
Sep 2018UBSMaintainsSellSell

View More Analyst Ratings for PIR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Budd Bugatch Raymond James retailAnalyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PIR + QSR)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Pier 1 In Freefall After Rocky Q3 Print
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Leveraged ETF Has Doubled This Month

40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session