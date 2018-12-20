Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Cuts AMD Target By 10%, Still Bullish In The Long Term
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2018 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Cuts AMD Target By 10%, Still Bullish In The Long Term
Related AMD
Nasdaq 100 Inclusion A 'Small Near-Term Positive' For AMD, RBC Says
Is AMD A Top Idea For 2019? This Chart Is Saying 'Wait Before You Buy'
Semi stocks slide after Fed hike (Seeking Alpha)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has taken quite a beating in the past three months, but one Wall Street analyst said Thursday even lowered 2019 expectations for AMD suggest significant upside for investors.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya reiterated his Buy rating for AMD stock but lowered his price target from $30 to $27.

The Thesis

Near-term issues with cryptocurrency demand and the timing of the launch of the “Rome” EPYC server chips suggest AMD’s business might not begin to regain its traction until the second half of 2019.

In the meantime, Arya said there have been four recent indications that the near-term outlook for AMD may be difficult:

  • Pricing checks suggest margin pressures.
  • Management commentary from Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) management on memory inventory levels was cautious.
  • Commentary from AMD and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) management at recent events and conferences has suggested a weak market.
  • Nvidia’s most recent guidance suggested it will take several quarters for the market to recover.

Arya said the next potential bullish catalyst for AMD investors will be the CES conference, which kicks of Jan. 8. There’s a chance AMD could unveil a new product or two at the event, which could jump-start the stock. However, Arya said long-term AMD investors have nothing to worry about regardless of the near-term trading action.

“We view it as the only company that can challenge two large incumbents INTC and NVDA in a $50bn+ addressable market opportunity in PC, server, high-end gaming, deep learning and related markets where AMD has less than 10% value share currently,” Arya said.

Price Action

AMD's stock was down 2.5 percent Thursday to $17.70 per share. The stock is down 43 percent in the past three months.

Related Links:

Citi Adds Nvidia, Marvell Technology To Holiday Shopping List

Nvidia Bounces Back After News Of Potential SoftBank Sale

Photo courtesy of AMD.

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018BairdMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Oct 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Oct 2018BarclaysUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Vivek AryaAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency Price Target Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + MU)

Micron CEO Expects Industry Fundamentals To Improve In Second Half Of 2019
Wall Street Divided On Buying The Micron Dip
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AATKeyBancUpgrades45.0
AVBKeyBancUpgrades199.0
BDNKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CTREKeyBancDowngrades0.0
HCPKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What's Next For General Mills After Encouraging Q2? The Street Debates

Oppenheimer On SPS Commerce: CovalentWorks Acquisition Will Be Accretive