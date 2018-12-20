Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Longbow Turns Bullish On Arconic, Cites Positive Feedback From Aerospace Suppliers

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2018 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Longbow Turns Bullish On Arconic, Cites Positive Feedback From Aerospace Suppliers
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

With shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) trading close to 52-week lows, Longbow Research turned bullish again on the stock and sector after "positive feedback" from an aerospace supplier survey.

The Analyst

Longbow Research's Chris Olin upgraded Arconic from Neutral to Buy with a new $24 price target.

The Thesis

Three takeaways from Longbow Research's survey of tier-three and tier-four aerospace suppliers support the  bullish case for Arconic and the specialty materials group as a whole, Olin said in a Thursday upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

Respondents showed an acceleration in top-line growth from 13-15 percent in the third quarter to 15-18 percent in the fourth quarter. This was due to increased sourcing from jet engine manufacturers and a favorable shift toward next-generation platforms, the analyst said.

Several of the smaller forging respondents indicated they are facing constrained production capacity, Olin said. This trend is likely to "protect" Arconic's aerospace and defense market share at a time when management is addressing its forge press outages, he said. 

Lower aluminum prices could help Arconic's margin performance in all three of business segments, Olin said. This would mark a reversal from 2018, when raw material input prices had a negative EPS impact of 14 cents per share.

Aside from the survey results, Arconic's stock likely has downside protection of around $17 per share due to continued M&A speculation, the analyst said. 

The company could be attractive to both a private equity buyer and a large commercial aerospace or jet engine maker looking to better control its flow of materials, in Longbow's view. 

Price Action

Arconic shares were down 1.37 percent at $17.65 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018

Latest Ratings for ARNC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Longbow ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy
Sep 2018Longbow ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2018JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ARNC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: aerospace Chris Olin Longbow Research Specialty MaterialsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARNC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AATKeyBancUpgrades45.0
AVBKeyBancUpgrades199.0
BDNKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CTREKeyBancDowngrades0.0
HCPKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

On-Demand Warehouse Provider STORD to Scale Up Atlanta Operations

Today's Pickup: European Commission Unveils Plans to Deal With Hard Brexit