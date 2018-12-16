Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Pros Weigh In On What's In Store For Traders In 2019

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2018 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
4 Pros Weigh In On What's In Store For Traders In 2019
Related SPY
Is A Santa Claus Rally On The Horizon?
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
SPX Targets For The Week Of December 17 (TalkMarkets)
Related DIA
Is A Santa Claus Rally On The Horizon?
How Much Damage Is Debt Doing To America's Value?
If It Looks Like A Bear, And Acts Like A Bear... (TalkMarkets)

For many investors, the end of 2018 can't come soon enough. Ahead of the new year, CNBC asked four Wall Street heavyweights what they're expecting in 2019.

Jeff Saut

Jeff Saut, Raymond James' chief investment strategist, told CNBC that stocks likely hit a low and a "Santa Claus rally" may have already started. If the S&P 500 index holds near 2,583, the rally will gain momentum as the earnings and economic outlook for 2019 remains encouraging.

Jay Bryson

Two of the more notable themes in 2019 will be wages and inflation, Wells Fargo Securities global economist Jay Bryson told CNBC. If the labor market remains tight, the Federal Reserve could introduce more rate hikes than expected, he said 

"What happens if wages really start to accelerate as we go through 2019 and that really starts to put some upward pressure on prices?," he said. "Instead of talking only two rate hikes next year, I'm going to talk about what happens if they actually start to go four, because inflation really starts to pick up."

Anastasia Amoroso

A bigger factor of stock movement in 2019 will be earnings revisions, Anastasia Amoroso, global investment strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, told CNBC. EPS estimates for 2019 are calling for 8-percent growth, and this figure "looks a little bit high" given market conditions, she said. 

Jim Paulsen

Leuthold Group Chief Investment Strategist Jim Paulsen told CNBC that if concerns of a recession escalate, it can create a "real buying opportunity," but only if "people are wrong and we don't recess." Panicked investors will sell assets at "very cheap prices," which implies the other side of the trade is presented with a "great buying opportunity," he said. 

Related Links:

'We Expect Another Rangebound Year': Morgan Stanley's 2019 Investing Outlook

What A Yield Curve Inversion Means For Traders

Posted-In: Anastasia Amoroso CNBCAnalyst Color Futures Markets Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + QQQ)

Is A Santa Claus Rally On The Horizon?
How Much Damage Is Debt Doing To America's Value?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Import Prices Data
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Trump, Pelosi, Schumer Bicker In Meeting About Wall Funding, Government Shutdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DLTRBernsteinUpgrades0.0
CNPUBSUpgrades34.0
UGIUBSDowngrades63.0
ATOUBSDowngrades106.0
CSCONomuraDowngrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is A Santa Claus Rally On The Horizon?

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials