Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM Still Bullish On Micron
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2018 10:30am   Comments
Share:
MKM Still Bullish On Micron
Related MU
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, FANG Stocks, Tesla, Twitter And More
Why Won't Western Digital Shares Stage A Comeback? (Seeking Alpha)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock is down nearly 40 percent in the past six months, but one Wall Street analyst said Thursday that a softer near-term outlook does not impact the longer-term bullish thesis for the stock. 

The Analyst

MKM Partners analyst Ruben Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Micron and lowered his price target from $63 to $50.

The Thesis

Micron will likely report another difficult quarter next week and could be in for a challenging year in 2019, Roy said in a note. (See his track record here.)

MKM is forecasting revenue growth of under 20 percent next year and is taking a more conservative approach to its DRAM pricing models, the analyst said. In addition, Roy said he is not confident that Micron will be able to offset near-term declines in NAND prices via cost-cutting alone.

Despite the challenging memory market, Roy said Micron should be able to maintain solid margins and profitability in 2019.

“We believe that longer-term DRAM trends remain largely positive given the likelihood that DRAM content will continue to increase across multiple end markets as emerging applications, such as AI/machine learning, benefit from more efficient memory usage and lower memory latency,” he said. 

On the NAND front, Roy said deteriorating 2019 pricing expectations finally seem to be falling in-line with reality, and falling supply could help rebalance the market by the end of next year.

Even after cutting 2019 EPS estimates, Roy said Micron stock still trades at a forward earnings multiple of just 3.8x, less than half its five-year average of 8x.

Price Action

Micron shares were down 0.76 percent at $35.76 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron, Says To 'Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity'

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Nov 2018UBSMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: MKM Partners Ruben RoyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, FANG Stocks, Tesla, Twitter And More
Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron, Says To 'Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity'
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
UBS Lowers Micron Price Target, Says DRAM Cycle Deteriorating Faster Than Projected
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SYBXChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On20.0
GEJP MorganUpgrades6.0
FEYEMorgan StanleyDowngrades21.0
ADCJefferiesUpgrades70.0
HTAJefferiesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

U.S. Container Imports On Downward Path As 'Pull Forward' Becomes 'Air Pocket'