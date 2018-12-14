Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Coca-Cola A Growth Company?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2018 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
Is Coca-Cola A Growth Company?
Related KO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018
CME Group, Home Depot, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 12
Lessons From A Bear Market Survivor (Seeking Alpha)

Beverage giant The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) deserves to trade at a premium valuation after a first hand visit to the Atlanta headquarters reinforces the company is seeing good momentum into next year, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

BofA Sees A Growth Company

Coca-Cola's management team said in a meeting with Bank of America that it's in a better position today and backed by a more balanced revenue model, analyst Bryan Spillane said in a research report.

For example, the company can leverage its Costa coffee acquisition in different ways depending on the market while simultaneously leveraging its fountain and food service relationships, the analyst said.

BofA reiterated a Buy rating on Coca-Cola and lifted the price target from $52 to $55.

The price target on Coca-Cola stock is based on 25.6 times (up from 24.2 times) fiscal 2019 estimated EPS of $2.15, which is an approximate 40-50-percent premium to the 2019 estimated weighted average P/E across food, beverage and tobacco companies.

'Not The Coca-Cola You And I Grew Up With'

Coca-Cola is a much different company today than it was decades ago, CNBC's Sara Eisen said this week after interviewing James Quincey. Under Quincey's leadership, the 132-year-old beverage company is no longer the "Coca-Cola you and I grew up with," she said.

Coca-Cola now sells beverages under new brands like Bodyarmor and completely new categories like juice and milk, Eisen said. Walking up and down the grocery aisle shows soda is a "pretty small part" of its portfolio, she said.

Quincey has overseen six deals in 2018, and the executive said in the CNBC interview they will help the company show a growth level investors want to see. After completing multiple deals, the executive said his priority is now absorbing the acquired companies, including the $5.1-billion acquisition of British chain Costa Coffee.

Price Action

Coca-Cola shares traded around $49.42 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links:

As Coke Shakes Up Energy Drink Category, Monster Earns A Downgrade

Barclays Finds Coca-Cola's Stock Refreshing As Consumer Staples Industry Suffers

Latest Ratings for KO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2018JefferiesMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for KO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch beverages Bryan SpillaneAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018
CME Group, Home Depot, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 12
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Coca-Cola
The 2018 Farm Bill Vote: What You Need To Know
An Upgrade For A Defensive Sector
Make Mine Vanilla: Dull Jobs Report Might Be Just What's Needed After Wild Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DLTRBernsteinUpgrades0.0
CNPUBSUpgrades34.0
UGIUBSDowngrades63.0
ATOUBSDowngrades106.0
CSCONomuraDowngrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tilray Invests $5.6M In Cannabis Producer Rose LifeScience