Credit Suisse: FedEx Concerns 'Valid,' But Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity
Multiple concerning metrics impacting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) are "valid," but the bullish case for the stock can is still justifiable, according to Credit Suisse.
The Analyst
Analyst Allison Landry maintains an Outperform rating on FedEx with a price target lowered from $307 to $263.
The Thesis
FedEx's outlook has diminished as of late due to signs of a slowdown in global economic growth, while the timing of the announcement of Express CEO David Cunningham's retirement comes in the middle of the peak shipping season, Landry said in a Wednesday note. (See her track record here.)
The more logical conclusion from recent woes is that investors can "kiss good-bye" the prior Express operating income guidance of $1.2 to $1.5 billion in 2020 and a path to $20 in EPS at the same time, the analyst said.
FedEx shares are now pricing in $16.20 in EPS in fiscal 2019 and $18.30 the next year, which implies a valuation of less than 12 times 2019 consensus estimates and 10.5 times 2020 estimates, Landry said. The recent drop in the stock and lower valuation creates a "tactical long opportunity" due to "relatively limited" further downside potential, she said.
Credit Suisse's revised $263 price target is based on the following:
- A 2019 EPS estimate of $17.06.
- A tax rate of 25.5 percent.
- Mid-to-long-term EBIT growth of 4.5 percent per year.
- A return on incremental invested capital of 40 percent.
- A discounted rate/required return of 8.95 percent.
Price Action
FedEx shares were trading slightly higher at $189.69 at the time of publication Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for FDX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Dec 2018
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Dec 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for FDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
