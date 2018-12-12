Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Bounces Back After News Of Potential SoftBank Sale
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2018 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Bounces Back After News Of Potential SoftBank Sale
Related NVDA
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Boeing, Lennar, Nvidia, Gold ETF: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 3
Deep Value And The FAANG Hedge With Michael Wiggins De Oliveira (Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s stock bounced back after a weak Tuesday close following reports major shareholder SoftBank is planning to sell its stake in the company early in 2019. Analysts say recent weakness in Nvidia shares is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

No final decision has been made at SoftBank related to the Nvidia stake, Bloomberg reported, but SoftBank could potentially stand to make a $3 billion profit if it opts to sell its Nvidia shares.

Nvidia's stock is down nearly 50 percent from its all-time highs earlier this year, and some analysts say the pullback has created an excellent opportunity to scoop up the semiconductor stock at a discount.

RBC Lowers Target

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves says the SoftBank news simply means long-term investors may need a bit more patience than previously anticipated.

“Overall, we think the story has been ‘pushed out’ to 2H calendar year 2019 but note that the long-term secular story is unchanged,” Steves wrote in a Tuesday note.

Steves said the Bloomberg report is a negative for the stock in the near-term given the fact that SoftBank has access to high-level Data Center data and would likely not be considering a sale if a rebound was imminent. RBC reiterated its Outperform rating for Nvidia, but lowered its price target from $260 to $230.

Tigress Take

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth also said long-term investors should sweat Nvidia's recent weakness.

“The recent price decline is a significant buying opportunity as strength in data center and automotive applications will continue to overcome the decline in cryptocurrency mining demand,” he said.

Feinseth said key drivers of gaming, artificial intelligence and cloud data centers will should keep Nvidia’s GPU growth story on track for the foreseeable future.

Price Action

After a weak open, Nvidia stock was up 1.5 percent Wednesday morning and remains up 360 percent overall in the past three years.

Related Links:

Citron Turns Bullish On Nvidia, But Technicals Still Look Ugly

Analysts Look For Silver Lining In AMD's Q3 Print

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Nov 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2018Exane BNP ParibasDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Short Sellers Rumors Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Boeing, Lennar, Nvidia, Gold ETF: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 3
Heading South: G20 Meeting In Argentina Puts China Trade Squarely in Focus
KeyBanc Sees 'Significant Runway' For AMD In Cloud Data Processors
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 26, 2018
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MOSJP MorganDowngrades33.0
BACKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades29.0
AMTMorgan StanleyDowngrades170.0
EBAYMorgan StanleyDowngrades33.0
UNITMorgan StanleyDowngrades16.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What To Do With Dave & Buster's Now?