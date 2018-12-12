Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

With Valuation Priced In, Morgan Stanley Downgrades Verizon

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2018 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
With Valuation Priced In, Morgan Stanley Downgrades Verizon
Related VZ
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018
Verizon's Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Verizon To Equal Weight, Says Good News Priced In (TalkMarkets)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has gained 11 percent in 2018 and outperformed the S&P 500 index by 12.6 percent and rival AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) by 35 percent, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Simon Flannery downgraded Verizon from Overweight to Equal-Weight with an unchanged $58 price target.

The Thesis

Shares of Verizon continue to trade near Morgan Stanley's $58 price target and there are three reasons investors shouldn't expect any additional upside.

  • Verizon's stock is now trading at a 114 basis point spread to the U.S. 10-year and a 271 basis point premium spread to AT&T, which is more than 3.5 times greater than the five-year average spread.
  • Verizon continues to market itself as the first American carrier to offer 5G connections, but Flannery said this will come at a cost. Specifically, Verizon is projected to spend up to $18 billion on wireless spectrum over the coming three years. Markets tend to "react unfavorably" to any unexpected elevated spending on spectrum.
  • The competitive environment in the mobile market could return to prior "aggressive levels" with rival T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) looking to compete with Verizon's 5G Home offering by delivering wireless broadband coverage to 66 percent of the U.S. population by 2021 and 90 percent by 2024. The pending Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) merger with T-Mobile could mark a return to "ARPU (average revenuer per user) deflationary tactics of years past."

Price Action

Shares of Verizon were trading lower by 2.2 percent at $57.55 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Verizon's Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know

The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon, Upgrades AT&T

Photo credit: Anthony92931 (Own work) via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for VZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Dec 2018JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Oct 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for VZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G Morgan Stanley Simon Flannery telecomAnalyst Color Downgrades Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (S + T)

Citi: Buy The Dip In AT&T
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sprint
'Fast Money' Picks: AT&T, CME Group, Dunkin Brands, UUP
Netflix To 'Friends' Fans: We'll Be There For You (For Another Year)
The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon, Upgrades AT&T
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MOSJP MorganDowngrades33.0
BACKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades29.0
AMTMorgan StanleyDowngrades170.0
EBAYMorgan StanleyDowngrades33.0
UNITMorgan StanleyDowngrades16.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Auto Expert: Small Car To Become More Endangered, But Not Extinct