Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Revisiting Real Estate ETFs
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2018 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Revisiting Real Estate ETFs
Related SCHH
REIT ETFs Prepare For Real Estate Sector Separation
REIT ETFs Still Offering Consistent Dividend Growth
The State Of REITs: December 2018 Edition (Seeking Alpha)
Related VNQ
Inflation: What It Is, Where It Comes From And How To Protect Your Portfolio From It
Dial Up 5G With This ETF
Vanguard declares quarterly distribution on ETF funds (Seeking Alpha)

When taking into account the challenges presented by the Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening cycle, the real estate sector and the related exchange traded funds have been alright in 2018.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE: VNQ), the largest ETF dedicated to the sector, is up 1.7 percent year-to-date, well ahead of a 0.3 percent gain for the S&P 500.

What Happened

VNQ and rival real estate ETFs could be part of the move to defensive sectors, a trend that's becoming increasingly apparent amid elevated market volatility. Data suggest real estate ETFs can provide some refuge from volatility. On a year-to-date basis, VNQ's annualized volatility is 100 basis points below the S&P 500's.

Real estate is among the defensive sectors CFRA Research recently upgraded. The research firm lifted its rating on the sector to Marketweight from Underweight.

Why It's Important

“CFRA thinks the pace of interest rate increases over the next twelve months is likely to moderate along with inflation,” said CFRA's Director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research Todd Rosenbluth in a Monday note. “The Federal Reserve is slated to raise the fed-funds rate once more this year, for its fourth rate hike in 2018, but the pace of rate hikes in 2019 will slow as the Fed becomes more data dependent.”

The research firm has Buy or Strong Buy ratings on 20 domestic real estate stocks, or 31 percent of its coverage universe for that sector. Within the real estate investment trust space, industrial REITs are among the more appealing groups. VNQ allocates 6.4 percent of its weight to industrial REITs while the rival Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSE: SCHH) features a 9.5 percent industrial REIT allocation.

“CFRA Equity Analyst Chris Kuiper, CFA thinks this REIT sub-industry benefits as the growth of e-commerce provides a supply-demand imbalance for the logistics space close to metropolitan centers,” said Rosenbluth.

What's Next

VNQ has $30.1 billion in assets under management, making it more than six times larger than SCHH, but the Schwab ETF is slightly cheaper with an annual fee of 0.07 percent, or $7 on a $10,000 investment. VNQ charges 0.12 percent.

CFRA has Overweight ratings on both ETFs.

Related Links:

New ESG ETFs

A Quartet Of New MLP ETFs

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas REIT Sector ETFs Upgrades Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VNQ + SCHH)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Moody's, Fitch Issue Mixed Reports On Condition Of US Economy

The Latest In Deutsche Bank's Woes: Is A Merger In The Works?