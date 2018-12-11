Market Overview

Citi: Buy The Dip In AT&T
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2018 3:23pm   Comments
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has an attractive risk-reward profile, Citi said an upgrade.

The Analyst

Analyst Michael Rollins upgraded AT&T from Neutral to Buy rating and maintained a $34 price target.

The Thesis

AT&T should benefit from a "measured" promotional environment in wireless and continues to improve its competitive position with FirstNet and the marketing of its 5G Evolution, Rollins said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The telecom has several levers to manage free cash flow and support its net debt deleveraging goals for 2019, the analyst said.

With shares down 23 percent year-to-date, Rollins said the pullback makes the stock more appealing. AT&T shares are trading at a P/E of around 8x times Citi's revised 2019 outlook. The analyst also highlighted the company’s 6.7-percent dividend yield.

Following a meeting with AT&T management, Rollins said AT&T outlined a balanced perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing the firm as a number of operating segments undergo business model transitions.

Price Action

AT&T shares were down 0.43 percent at $29.78 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo by Tdorante10/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for T

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2018Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2018JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

Posted-In: AT&T Citi Michael RollinsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

