Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen Predicts Lululemon's Traffic, Conversion, Comps Will Grow In 2019
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2018 5:04pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen Predicts Lululemon's Traffic, Conversion, Comps Will Grow In 2019
Related LULU
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lululemon Shares Are Getting Flexed, But Analysts Are Still Bullish
Lululemon: A Holiday Sale You Do Not Want To Miss (Seeking Alpha)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has been named a top idea for 2019 by Cowen.

The Analyst

Cowen analyst John Kernan maintains an Outperform rating on Lululemon with a $185 price target.

The Thesis

Lululemon has some of the the highest-quality growth, returns and brand durability narratives in the athletic apparel sector, Kernan said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

The analyst expressed confidence that new product, integrated marketing and online momentum combined with loyalty, a healthy high-end customer demographic and athleisure fashion trends will yield better traffic, conversion and comps in 2019.

“Our survey indicates a high degree of loyalty and conversion levels should increase, as we expect new product to incorporate fashionable versatility."

While the retail sector continues to face uncertainty on tariffs and labor, freight and shipping costs, it means that valuations have been meaningfully reset from their 2018 highs.

Luluemon shares are pricing in some skepticism of the long-term margin expansion potential of the business, Kernan said. He views fourth-quarter guidance and fiscal 2019 same-store sales and EPS estimates as conservative, with the potential to be raised at the ICR conference in January.

The investor focus is on difficult comparisons in 2019 and the challenge of maintaining strong same-store sales growth, the analyst said, but new, innovative products across fabrics and fits in men’s and women’s should support high-single digit same-store-sales in 2019 and 20-percent-plus EPS growth in Cowen's base case scenario, he said. 

Lululemon continues to separate itself from the competition with the highest-quality product, and the loyalty the brand garners in North America suggests a significant opportunity internationally, Kernan said. 

Price Action

Lululemon shares were up 1.6 percent at $116.85 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Lululemon Has Room For Valuation, Earnings Upside This Year

Analyst Stretches Lululemon's Price Target After Meeting With New CEO

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for LULU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Dec 2018MKM PartnersMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel Cowen John Kernan retailAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lululemon Shares Are Getting Flexed, But Analysts Are Still Bullish
Make Mine Vanilla: Dull Jobs Report Might Be Just What's Needed After Wild Week
Scott Bauer's Lululemon Options Trade
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
A Preview Of Lululemon's Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TVPTImperial CapitalDowngrades15.8
ACORGoldman SachsDowngrades10.0
APTIJefferiesDowngrades38.0
BCOVB. Riley FBRUpgrades12.0
CAMPFirst AnalysisDowngrades22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space