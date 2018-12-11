Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Gilead Sciences CEO Has 'Breadth Of Experience' From Time At Roche, Says Bullish Raymond James

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2018 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
New Gilead Sciences CEO Has 'Breadth Of Experience' From Time At Roche, Says Bullish Raymond James
Related GILD
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eiger Gets A New CFO
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And IPOs
Portfolio Update: Stocks Getting Slammed As Dividends Shine Bright (Seeking Alpha)

Research-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced Monday it has named Daniel O'Day as its chairman of the board and CEO, effective March 1.

What Happened

O'Day joins Gilead after more than three decades of experience at Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) with a focus on diagnostics, Raymond James' Steve Seedhouse said in a note.

The executive has seen or was personally involved in multiple high-profile diagnostics or personalized medicine acquisitions at Roche, the analyst said. While it's unlikely O'Day will "abandon" his prior experience in diagnostics, his appointment is probably not a signal that Gilead is seeking to transform itself into a pure diagnostics company, he said.

Raymond James maintains a Strong Buy rating on Gilead's stock with an unchanged $94 price target.

Why It's Important

Many investors expressed a concern to Raymond James that Gilead is "not hat interesting" to invest in, Seedhouse said.

It appeared that Gilead is content in growing its HIV business by single digits while building out a CAR-T business and merely "hoping" its NASH and gilgotinib pipeline will become growth drivers, he said. That reputation could change for the better given O'Day's experience and expectations for the incoming CEO to be open to "consider any acquisition or company evolution, however large or small," according to Raymond James.

What's Next

Under new leadership, Gilead will be run with the "breadth of experience" that could only be possible by poaching talent from a top-tier company like Roche, the analyst said.

Related Links:

9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year's End

Raymond James Reviews Gilead Pipelines, Takes Bullish Stance On Pharma Stock

Latest Ratings for GILD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong BuyStrong Buy
Oct 2018Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Oct 2018PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GILD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Health Care Price Target Reiteration Management Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + RHHBY)

Gabelli Names Clovis As Top Pick, Calls The Biotech A Likely Takeout Candidate
5 Biotech Companies To Keep On Your M&A Watchlist For 2019
What Are The Biggest International Stocks Traded Over-The-Counter?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Roche, Bristol-Myers Hikes Dividend, 2 Biotechs To Debut
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Halts Lung Cancer Trial, Oncomed Merges With Mereo, Momenta Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eiger Gets A New CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TVPTImperial CapitalDowngrades15.8
ACORGoldman SachsDowngrades10.0
APTIJefferiesDowngrades38.0
BCOVB. Riley FBRUpgrades12.0
CAMPFirst AnalysisDowngrades22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Trump, Pelosi, Schumer Bicker In Meeting About Wall Funding, Government Shutdown

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Ascena Retail Climbs On Upbeat Q1 Results; Destination Maternity Shares Drop