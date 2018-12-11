Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim Revisits Booking Holdings After Closing Hotelscombined Acquisition

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2018 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
Guggenheim Revisits Booking Holdings After Closing Hotelscombined Acquisition
Related
Booking Holdings' Shift To A Merchant Model Leads To Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
Dodge & Cox Buys CVS Health Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells UBS ... (GuruFocus)

Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) finalized and closed its acquisition of hotel metasearch site HotelsCombined, which prompted Guggenheim to revisit its thesis on the stock.

The Analyst

Guggenheim Partners' Jake Fuller maintains a Neutral rating on Booking Holdings with no assigned price target.

The Thesis

Booking Holdings' terms for acquiring Hotelscombined weren't disclosed and among the few publicly available reports is from Skift, which Fuller said suggests the metasearch business accounted for $2 billion in hotel bookings last year. Assuming a take rate of around 3 percent, the $2 billion in bookings would generate $60 million in revenue for the company.

From a strategic point of view, the analyst said Booking Holdings now boasts a "fairly large, if under-the-radar" metasearch platform. Assuming the $60 million in revenue contribution from Hotelscombined with expectations of $175 million for Momondo and $475 million for Kayak, the metasearch business could show a pro forma revenue of $710 million. This should be sufficient for Booking Holdings to become the second largest in metasearch assuming a mid-teens pro forma growth rate versus its peers that are showing a low single-digit growth rate.

Booking Holdings stock is trading at just 18 times estimated 2019 EPS, which is below its historical range of 20 to 25 times. A high-teens multiple is "reasonable" amid three concerns:

  • Softening industry trends that could impact estimates.
  • Growing competition, especially in Europe and within alternative accommodation categories.
  • Evolution of challenges like rate parity or direct booking efforts by hotel chains themselves.

Price Action

Shares of Booking Holdings traded up 1.8 percent Tuesday afternoon to $1,856.12.

Related Links:

Booking Holdings Shares Boosted By Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts

Booking Holdings Must Choose Growth Or Value Path, Says CNBC's Cramer

Latest Ratings for BKNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2018RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Nov 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BKNG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Partners hotels Jake Fuller Online TravelAnalyst Color Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKNG)

Booking Holdings' Shift To A Merchant Model Leads To Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Booking Holdings Shares Boosted By Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts
60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TVPTImperial CapitalDowngrades15.8
ACORGoldman SachsDowngrades10.0
APTIJefferiesDowngrades38.0
BCOVB. Riley FBRUpgrades12.0
CAMPFirst AnalysisDowngrades22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Trump, Pelosi, Schumer Bicker In Meeting About Wall Funding, Government Shutdown