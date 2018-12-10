Market Overview

Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2018 1:13pm   Comments
PayPal, Hulu Partner: The Sell-Side Reacts
Streaming video service Hulu plans to accept Pay with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)-owned Venmo for subscription payments on new accounts. 

The Analysts

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Kupferberg maintained a Buy rating on PayPal with a $102 price target. 

UBS analyst Eric E. Wasserstrom maintained a Buy rating and $95 price target. 

UBS Looks At Volume Growth

For PayPal, total payment volume — TPV — indicates the volume of payments successfully processed through the platform. On a scale from one to five, investors rated the company's TPV growth at 4.5.

This demonstrates a focus on strong volume expansion, Wasserstrom said in a note.

“Interestingly, MDR compression only rated 1.8, suggesting investors don't see risk to pricing as critical to revenue growth. Venmo monetization rated 3.4, indicating investors are beginning to discount this still-nascent initiative into operational and financial expectations.”

The focus on contextual commerce was solely given a 0.9, indicating limited influence on investor expectations, the analyst said. 

BofA Highlights Holiday E-Commerce

The success in online shopping becomes increasingly significant every year, as the weekend following Thanksgiving is now the most popular online shopping weekend to date, Kupferbeg said in a note.

Black Friday sales increased 24 percent year-over-year, while Cyber Monday sales grew 20 percent year-over-year, according to Adobe data.

“PYPL announced that they processed $1-billion-plus in mobile payment volume on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday — the first $1-billion-plus mobile volume days in PayPal’s history — and processed more than $11,000 in mobile payment volume per second during the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.”

Price Action

PayPal shares were up 1.32 percent at $83.36 at the time of publication Monday. 

Latest Ratings for PYPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Oct 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Eric E. Wasserstrom Hulu Jason Kupferberg

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

