Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG)'s new business unit that partners with local brokerages and agents to buy and sell homes saw a "strong" November and is tracking inline with management's prior guidance, according to Guggenheim.

Guggenheim Partners' Jake Fuller maintains a Neutral rating on Zillow Group

Zillow Group bought 116 homes in the four markets it operates in throughout November and was also seller of 49 units, Fuller said in a note. The company has sold 78 homes in the fourth quarter for $22 million, which is in line with management's prior segment guidance of $20 to $30 million. Fuller said the current pipeline of pending transactions and active listings implies $109 million of potential revenue.

Since the launch of the new segment, the analyst's first-hand checks and research of 110 completed transactions shows Zillow Group paid $31 million (average of $282,100) and received $32.1 million with an average holding period of 64 days. On average, the company saw a 3.4 percent price appreciation although the company also collects revenue through a seller's fee of 6 to 9 percent, which implies the company could be making $26,000 to $35,000 on average per home before renovation and holding costs.

Zillow Group also indicated, however, it's running the business near break-even on a per transaction basis and assuming $50 to $60 million of fixed costs for the unit the company needs to sell around 1,000 homes per month to break-even. Fuller said while activity for the unit is ramping after a strong November, volumes so far are "far from that sort of level" needed to reach profitability on a per unit basis.

Shares of Zillow Group were trading down about 1.6 percent at 435.18 Monday afternoon.

