How The Sell-Side Sentiment On Apple Has Changed Since The Q4 Print
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s stock is down 20 percent in a little over a month since it reported disappointing fiscal Q4 numbers back on Nov. 1. In that time, a long list of Wall Street analysts have updated their ratings and price targets for the struggling company.
Here’s a timeline of all the major adjustments analysts have made to their Apple outlooks since the company reported earnings.
- Nov. 2: Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan downgrades from Buy to Neutral, lowers price target from $235 to $220.
- Nov. 2: BMO Capital analyst Tim Long maintains Market Perform rating, lowers price target from $219 to $213.
- Nov. 2: Citigroup analyst Suva Jim maintains Buy rating, lowers price target from $265 to $240.
- Nov. 2: Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintains Neutral rating, lowers price target from $215 to $185.
- Nov. 2: JP Morgan maintains Overweight rating, lowers price target from $272 to $270.
- Nov. 2: Baird analyst William Power maintains Outperform rating, lowers price target from $235 to $230.
- Nov. 5: Rosenblatt Securities' Jun Zhang downgrades from Buy to Neutral, maintains $200 price target.
- Nov. 5: Wedbush Securities' Daniel Ives maintains Outperform rating, maintains $310 price target.
- Nov. 8: Morgan Stanley analyst Huberty Katy maintains Overweight rating, raises price target from $226 to $253.
- Nov. 12: Longbow Research analyst Shawn Harrison maintains a Neutral rating.
- Nov. 14: Guggenheim Partners' Robert Cihra downgrades from Buy to Neutral, removes $245 price target.
- Nov. 14: UBS analyst Milunovich Steven maintains Buy rating, lowers price target from $240 to $225.
- Nov. 15: Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty maintains Overweight rating, maintains $253 price target.
- Nov. 20: Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall reiterates Neutral rating, lowers price target from $209 to $182.
- Nov. 20: Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan maintains Neutral rating, maintains $220 price target.
- Nov. 21: Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang reiterates Neutral rating, maintains $200 price target.
- Nov. 27: Wedbush's Daniel Ives maintains Outperform rating, maintains $310 price target.
- Nov. 27: Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan maintains Neutral rating, maintains $220 price target.
- Nov. 28: Wedbush's Daniel Ives maintains Outperform rating, lowers price target from $310 to $275.
- Nov. 28: Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintains Buy rating, lowers price target from $250 to $225.
- Nov. 30: Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers reiterates Market Perform rating and $210 price target.
- Dec. 4: HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg downgrades from Buy to Hold, lowers price target from $205 to $200.
- Dec. 6: Rosenblatt Securities' Jun Zhang maintains Neutral rating, lowers price target from $200 to $165.
- Dec. 7: Morgan Stanley analyst Huberty Katy maintains Overweight rating, lowers price target from $253 to $236.
At time of publication, Apple's stock traded around $171 per share.
Related Links:
How Google Is Driving Apple Services Revenue Growth
Reading Between The Lines Of Apple's Decision To Go Silent On iPhone Unit Sales
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Dec 2018
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Dec 2018
|HSBC
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.