Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Markets Sell Off Amid Rising Recession, Yield Curve Concerns; Bank Stocks Hit Hard
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2018 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Markets Sell Off Amid Rising Recession, Yield Curve Concerns; Bank Stocks Hit Hard
Related SPY
What A Yield Curve Inversion Means For Traders
GE, Xilinx, EEM And SPY: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 4
Really Simple: Here Are My Levels To Short Against (TalkMarkets)
Related DIA
What A Yield Curve Inversion Means For Traders
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points
Really Simple: Here Are My Levels To Short Against (TalkMarkets)

U.S. stocks took a beating Tuesday after the yield on five-year Treasury notes dipped below the yield on three-year and two-year Treasury notes for the first time since 2007. Bank stocks were hit particularly hard, as fears that an inverted yield curve could be signalling a U.S. recession and a difficult earnings environment for financial institutions.

The S&P 500 dropped 3.1 percent (87 points), the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3 percent (791 points) and the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) dropped 3.8 percent as investors worried about the possibility of a U.S. recession.

Each of the nine U.S. recessions that have occurred since 1955 came between six months and 24 months after an inversion in the yield curve of two-year and 10-year Treasury yields, according to the San Francisco Fed.

Related Link: What A Yield Curve Inversion Means For Traders

Financials Hammered

Bank investors were hit particularly hard Tuesday. A steeper yield curve helps banks boost their net interest margins, a measure of the difference between the interest rates they pay out on deposits and the ones they charge on loans. Here’s a look at big U.S. bank stocks traded:

  • Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) was down 4.3 percent.
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) fell 5.8 percent.
  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) fell 4.8 percent.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) fell 4.2 percent.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) fell 4.4 percent.
  • Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) fell 3.6 percent.
  • Morgans Stanley (NYSE: MS) fell 5.2 percent.

Investor Sentiment

Aside from Treasury yields, Wall Street analysts have been watching other indicators to gauge the health of the bull market as well.

Investor sentiment, a historically reliable contrarian indicator for the stock market, has been extremely high lately, which Bank of America's Savita Subramanian says is a bearish sign. Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator hit a seven-year high in November, suggesting investors expect at least 10 percent returns over the next year.

“Whereas this model is based on comparing today’s sentiment levels vs. the long-term average, we have found some evidence that sell signals have higher efficacy relative to shorter histories, which would imply a more bearish outlook,” Subramanian wrote in a Monday note.

Bullish Signals

LPL Financial analyst John Lynch said there are still plenty of bullish indicators for stocks as well. He says U.S. GDP growth of nearly 4 percent over the past two quarters and 28 percent earnings growth from the S&P 500 in the third quarter suggest underlying economic fundamentals are strong. In addition, Lynch said the recent pullback has brought the S&P 500’s PE ratio down to just 15.7, a relatively attractive historical valuation.

“As always, there are risks, but we continue to believe our year-end fair value target range for the S&P 500 of 2900–3000 is achievable” Lynch wrote Monday.

Tuesday’s sell-off brought the S&P 500’s year-to-date return down to just 2 percent with less than four weeks remaining in the year.

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Bonds Top Stories After-Hours Center Markets Analyst Ratings Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + C)

Pro: Citigroup Should Acquire Deutsche Bank
Dan Nathan's Citigroup Options Trade
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boston Scientific, MongoDB And More
Why Deutsche Bank Stock Is Sinking To Fresh Lows
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
This Day In Market History: Brokerages Pay Defrauded Investors Biggest US Settlement Fine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVYKeyBancUpgrades110.0
RMRB. Riley FBRUpgrades82.0
WMGoldman SachsUpgrades107.0
BTGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
ESLBarclaysUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley: Amazon Air Could Save The Company Up To $2B In Shipping Costs

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops Over 700 Points; Barnes & Noble Education Shares Plunge