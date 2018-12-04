Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2018 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Kinder Morgan Falls After Guidance Update
Related KMI
Kinder Morgan's Q3 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2018
Lanny's November Dividend Income Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) shares are down after providing initial 2019 financial guidance, expecting 2019 EBITDA of $7.8 billion.

With the company tracking toward $7.53 billion EBITDA in 2018, Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins says the year-over-year growth can be attributed to strong market fundamentals, as well as the Elba liquefaction and Gulf Coast Express growth projects, even with the drag of selling the TransMountain Pipeline.

Jenkins maintains a Strong Buy on the stock. (See his track record here.)

Closer Look

Kinder Morgan also issued FY19 distributable cash flow of $5 billion and says growth continues to be supported by a $6.5 billion backlog.

Jenkins says the company’s modest commodity price sensitivity offers some upside to 2019 guidance based on Raymond James commodity price outlook.

“Importantly, KMI’s budget is based on a 2019 price deck of $60/bbl WTI crude oil and $3.15/MMBtu Henry Hub natural gas, which were forward prices at the time the budget was developed internally,” Jenkins wrote in a note. “Management estimates that for every $1/bbl change in the annual average WTI price will have a ~$9 million impact on 2019 DCF.”

The analyst says Kinder Morgan also remains committed to multi-year dividend growth guidance, which calls for a dividend of $1 per share in 2019, a 25 percent year-over-year increase and $1.25 in 2020.

Jenkins says Kinder Morgan’s EBITDA outlook suggests there's some upside to 2019 estimates, but was hoping the company use the opportunity to shift the narrative from a capital allocation philosophy.

“While this did not happen explicitly, we do note that a step up in share buyback potential in 2019 would be received favorably," he wrote.

Price Action

Kinder Morgan shares traded down 3.2 percent to $16.74 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On BlackBerry, Kinder Morgan And More

Argus: Kinder Morgan Has 25% Upside Potential

Latest Ratings for KMI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2018Wolfe ResearchDowngradesPeer PerformUnderperform
Oct 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KMI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Justin Jenkins Raymond JamesAnalyst Color News Guidance Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KMI)

Kinder Morgan's Q3 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVYKeyBancUpgrades110.0
RMRB. Riley FBRUpgrades82.0
WMGoldman SachsUpgrades107.0
BTGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
ESLBarclaysUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What The Street Is Saying After RH's Strong Q3 Print