Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Apple Won't Release A 5G Device Until 2020

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2018 11:43am   Comments
Share:
Report: Apple Won't Release A 5G Device Until 2020
Related AAPL
After Cirrus Lowers Guidance On Smartphone Weakness, Sell-Side Follows Suit
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
50 Worst Performing S&P 500 Constituents In November (Seeking Alpha)

While 5G phones are headed to the market next year, one heavyweight is reportedly putting its plans on hold until 2020.

What Happened

The 5G rollout will offer consumers faster speeds and improved connectivity, but those hoping to benefit on an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) device may have to wait until 2020 as the company waits for the technology to ramp globally, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said during Monday's "Bloomberg Technology" segment.

Apple previously waited a year before introducing 3G, 4G, and LTE devices when the iPhone was the "cool, hip new thing" that consumers were buying — a reputation that no longer holds as true today, Gurman said. 

Why It's Important

It remains to be seen if Apple's decision to wait until 2020 before selling a 5G device is the right move, Bloomberg's Ian King said. Network providers will emphasize that the shift to 5G is a lot more than just faster speeds and includes news services and capabilities, he said. 

"The concern perhaps creeps in that Apple is going to be a little bit late here." 

What's Next

If Apple takes the opportunity to introduce a new 5G device in 2020, it could include an all-new look that excites consumers, Gurman said. The question that can't be answered now is whether consumers will have enough patience to sit on the sidelines until 2020 to make the leap to 5G, he said. 

Related Links:

Ericsson Mobility Report Predicts 5G Will Roll Out Faster Than Any Generation Before

'Growth Is Not Dead Ahead Of 5G,' Longbow Says Of Skyworks Solutions

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018HSBCDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2018Goldman SachsReiteratesNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5G Bloomberg Ian KingAnalyst Color Rumors Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

After Cirrus Lowers Guidance On Smartphone Weakness, Sell-Side Follows Suit
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Ahead Of Mid-Week Pause, Investors Fret Over Trade Pact Details
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018
What You Need To Know From HSBC's Apple Downgrade
EU To Review New Digital Tax Plan From France, Germany
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVYKeyBancUpgrades110.0
RMRB. Riley FBRUpgrades82.0
WMGoldman SachsUpgrades107.0
BTGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
ESLBarclaysUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Battered Leveraged Mexico ETF Keeps Luring Traders

After Cirrus Lowers Guidance On Smartphone Weakness, Sell-Side Follows Suit