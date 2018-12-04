While 5G phones are headed to the market next year, one heavyweight is reportedly putting its plans on hold until 2020.

What Happened

The 5G rollout will offer consumers faster speeds and improved connectivity, but those hoping to benefit on an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) device may have to wait until 2020 as the company waits for the technology to ramp globally, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said during Monday's "Bloomberg Technology" segment.

Apple previously waited a year before introducing 3G, 4G, and LTE devices when the iPhone was the "cool, hip new thing" that consumers were buying — a reputation that no longer holds as true today, Gurman said.

Why It's Important

It remains to be seen if Apple's decision to wait until 2020 before selling a 5G device is the right move, Bloomberg's Ian King said. Network providers will emphasize that the shift to 5G is a lot more than just faster speeds and includes news services and capabilities, he said.

"The concern perhaps creeps in that Apple is going to be a little bit late here."

What's Next

If Apple takes the opportunity to introduce a new 5G device in 2020, it could include an all-new look that excites consumers, Gurman said. The question that can't be answered now is whether consumers will have enough patience to sit on the sidelines until 2020 to make the leap to 5G, he said.

