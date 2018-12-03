Market Overview

Roku Gets An Upgrade To Buy, DA Davidson Says US-China Truce Bodes Well For The Company

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 9:06am   Comments
Roku +5.4% on upgrade, trade truce (Seeking Alpha)

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping over the weekend agreed to a 90-day truce period. The latest development bodes well for streaming video company Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), according to DA Davidson.

The Analyst

DA Davidson's Tom Forte upgraded Roku from Neutral to Buy with an unchanged $49 price target.

The Thesis

The trade war between the U.S. and China will be put on hold for a 90-day period, which alleviates a near-term risk to Roku's stock. Specifically, Forte says it's likely all of Roku's products are manufactured in China and now won't be subject to harsh tariffs. The truce period lasts 90 days, so Roku's concerns of higher tariffs isn't fully eliminated at this time.

Roku's stock has fallen close to 50 percent from its 52-week high of $77.57, which Forte says now prices in external risks from competitors, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Roku has three potential catalysts over the next 12 months that could support the stock, including:

  • The continued shift of over-the-top viewership of video content.
  • Better than expected growth in higher margin platform sales.
  • The inclusion of new streaming content, such as ESPN+.

Price Action

Shares of Roku were trading higher by 5.5 percent to $43 early Monday morning.

Photo courtesy of Roku.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Nov 2018WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

Posted-In: China DA Davidson Donald Trump ESPN+Analyst Color Upgrades Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

