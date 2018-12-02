Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PVH Corp Analysts: Tommy Hilfiger Is Hot, Calvin Klein Is Not
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2018 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
PVH Corp Analysts: Tommy Hilfiger Is Hot, Calvin Klein Is Not
Related PVH
21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points
Favorable Trade Winds? (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) recently passed a 52-week low immediately following its third-quarter report, which showed an earnings beat but sales miss.

Wells Fargo: 'The Story Doesn't Appear To Be Unraveling' 

Gross margin weakness at Calvin Klein was largely responsible for the difficult quarter and keeps PVH in the penalty box, according to Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow.

All is not lost, the analyst said, adding that he believes management is confident on inventory positioning heading into the fourth quarter, as Calvin Klein is better-positioned from a merchandise perspective.

PVH CEO Emanuel Chirico said he is highly confident CK margins will expand 75-100 basis points in 2019, a call that Boruchow said is a stark change of trajectory considering CK margins have declined in six of the past seven years.

“All in, while we acknowledge the fundamental issues the past six months, it is important to understand that the story doesn’t appear to be unraveling: inventory/GM outlook is now healthy, holiday QTD momentum appears compelling and 2019 drivers are in place." 

Wells Fargo maintained an Outperform rating on PVH and lowered the price target from $180 to $140.

Cowen: Hilfiger A Bright Spot 

While there is room to expand Calvin Klein segment margins next year, the stock lacks catalysts until March 2019, and “tariffs loom," Cowen's John Kernan said in a note. 

Calvin Klein’s miss was entirely due to the CK Jeans relaunch, which wound up too expensive and fashion-forward for the CK customer, the analyst said. Tommy Hilfiger remains a bright spot for the company, with sales up 11.7 percent in Q3 and sales growth in all regions and channels, he said. 

Cowen maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $150 to $142.

Price Action:

PVH shares were up 0.67 percent at $110.51 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

2 Reasons Deutsche Turned Bullish On PVH Corp

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Tapestry, VF Corp, Tiffany; Says Sell PVH

Latest Ratings for PVH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018CL KingUpgradesBuyStrong Buy
Nov 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Nov 2018PiperJaffrayMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PVH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel Calvin KleinAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PVH)

21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points
10 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2018
Q3 Earnings Outlook For PVH
10 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

IPO Outlook For The Week: Proteins, Fashion And Finance