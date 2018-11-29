Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron, Says To 'Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity'
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) lowered its fiscal first-quarter revenue guidance Wednesday to the low-end of the previous range of $7.9 billion to $8.3 billion, while it sees EPS above the midpoint of its previous guidance of $2.95, plus or minus 7 cents.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-weight rating on Micron with a $48 price target.
The Thesis
The margin upside is an indicator of Micron's strong execution, Moore said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)
The chipmaker referenced strong end market demand, but expects inventory clearance to take a couple of quarters, the analyst said.
Moore said he is more negative than the company's longer-term forecasts on end market demand as well as supply.
DRAM wafer equipment shipments are up 60 percent year-to-date, and capex is expected to remain strong through early 2019, he said.
Morgan Stanley expects DRAM conditions to remain difficult throughout 2019.
"We remain EW and would use strength as a selling opportunity," Moore said.
The Price Action
Micron shares, which have lost about 6 percent in the year-to-date period, were last seen down 1.05 percent to $38.30 Thursday.
