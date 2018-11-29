Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron, Says To 'Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2018 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron, Says To 'Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity'
Related MU
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
UBS Lowers Micron Price Target, Says DRAM Cycle Deteriorating Faster Than Projected
Favorable Samsung Comments Will Not Save Micron (Seeking Alpha)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) lowered its fiscal first-quarter revenue guidance Wednesday to the low-end of the previous range of $7.9 billion to $8.3 billion, while it sees EPS above the midpoint of its previous guidance of $2.95, plus or minus 7 cents.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-weight rating on Micron with a $48 price target.

The Thesis

The margin upside is an indicator of Micron's strong execution, Moore said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

The chipmaker referenced strong end market demand, but expects inventory clearance to take a couple of quarters, the analyst said. 

Moore said he is more negative than the company's longer-term forecasts on end market demand as well as supply.

DRAM wafer equipment shipments are up 60 percent year-to-date, and capex is expected to remain strong through early 2019, he said. 

Morgan Stanley expects DRAM conditions to remain difficult throughout 2019.

"We remain EW and would use strength as a selling opportunity," Moore said. 

The Price Action

Micron shares, which have lost about 6 percent in the year-to-date period, were last seen down 1.05 percent to $38.30 Thursday.

Related Links:

Micron Analysts Parse The Q4 Print; Macquarie Says 'We Expect The Downturn To Be Short-Lived'

RBC Stays Bullish On Micron, Lowers Estimates To Reflect Tougher Memory Forecast

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Nov 2018UBSMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Nov 2018BairdDowngradesOutperformUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Joseph Moore Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
UBS Lowers Micron Price Target, Says DRAM Cycle Deteriorating Faster Than Projected
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018
26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Nvidia Plummets Following Lower-Than-Expected Q4 Sales Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VLRSImperial CapitalDowngrades4.5
CHSRBC CapitalDowngrades4.5
CTREStifel NicolausUpgrades21.0
DKSJP MorganDowngrades41.0
EQGPCitigroupUpgrades19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

La-Z-Boy's Recent Acquisitions Continue To Push Growth, Raymond James Says