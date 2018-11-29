Guess Deserves Premium Valuation, Cowen Says After Quarterly Report
Apparel company Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported third-quarter results Wednesday that initially sent shares tumbling lower, but Cowen said the print signals continued momentum in the brand.
The Analyst
Cowen's John Kernan maintains a Market Perform rating on Guess with an unchanged $25 price target.
The Thesis
Kernan shared four takeaways from the Q3 print in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)
They are:
- Non-GAAP EPS of 13 cents fell short of the Street's estimate, but was within management's guidance range. Guess posted an EPS beat consensus above the EBIT line.
- The company saw positive same-store sales in all geographic regions, along with higher average unit retail sales and improved conversion.
- The Americas business grew margins by 330 basis points from a year ago due to lower markdowns, higher price points and rent reductions.
- The international business showed substantial runway, especially in Europe, Asia and China.
Guess' fourth-quarter guidance — which includes a low-single digit decline in Americas retail sales — appears conservative given recent momentum from ongoing gross margin expansion and SG&A rate deleveraging, Kernan said.
Same-store retail sales should continue to expand by a low single digit in the Americas, while the international business looks "robust," the analyst said.
Cowen's $25 price target is based on an 18 times multiple on fiscal 2020 estimates of $1.39, a premium to the group average of 15 times.
The premium valuation is warranted given a clear path toward 300 basis points of EBIT margin recovery over the medium term and expectations for a 2.9-percent free cash flow yield in fiscal 2020, Kernan said.
Price Action
Guess shares were trading higher by more than 3 percent at $22.56 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Guess Provides 'Excellent Opportunity' To Try On A Turnaround Story, Says B Riley FBR
'The Time Is Coming' For Investors To See A Path To Guess?'s Multiple Expansion
Public domain photo via Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for GES
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|KeyBanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|Dec 2017
|B. Riley FBR
|Reinstates
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for GES
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: ApparelAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.