Morgan Stanley: Under Armour Could Provide 5-Year Revenue Target At Investor Day
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 28, 2018 1:17pm   Comments
Morgan Stanley: Under Armour Could Provide 5-Year Revenue Target At Investor Day
Under Armour Inc (NASDAQ: UAA) is preparing for its first investor day in three years on Dec. 12.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel maintains an Equal-Weight rating and $21 price target on Under Armour.

The Thesis

Under Armour's investor day is one of the most anticipated events for retail investors this year, according to Cassel. Following two difficult years for the company, things may finally be turning the corner for Under Armour.

Cassel predicts there's a 40 percent chance the company outlines a credible five-year path to high single digit revenue CAGR and a 10 percent EBIT margin.

“This could drive the stock 10%+ higher, in our view, which options currently do not price in,” Cassel wrote in a note.

Cassel says many agree Under Armour shouldn't be a 3 percent EBIT margin business and in her bear case, management guides to a mid-single digit 2023 EBIT margin.

"The stock reaction likely also hinges on the amount of detail management provides when bridging the EBIT margin target from ~3 percent today," Cassel said.

The more granular detail management gives on margins, Cassel says, the more confidence they expect investors to have in the targets.

Price Action:

Under Armour shares are up more than 6 percent, trading around $23.18 at time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Under Armour.

Latest Ratings for UAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018PiperJaffrayUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral

Posted-In: Lauren Cassel Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

