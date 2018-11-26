Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2018 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share
Related PANW
Imperva Sold In $2.1B Go-Private Deal; Cybersecurity Stocks Trade Down
UBS: Market Now Understands Durability Of Fortinet's Business
Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is moving higher after an analyst reiterated optimism heading into the company’s first-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Thursday.

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Michael Turits reiterated an Outperform rating.

The Thesis

With no major changes in the competitive landscape, Turits says Palo Alto and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) are continuing to be viewed as share gainers.

“While channel checks were less biased to the positive than last quarter, most contacts thought the general tone of Palo Alto business was solid and pipelines were good,” Turits wrote in a note.

The analyst also said comments on Traps and Global Protect Cloud Service continue to improve and feedback has been enthusiastic on the evident.io and Redlock acquisitions.

Turits said one “nearly ubiquitous concern” in channel conversations is that new management will make changes to the channel program, which would make it more difficult to resell and make margin on cloud and subscription services, impeding the ability for the channel to make platform sales.

“While we see incremental cloud and data opportunity under the new management team, we concur that there is also both operational and strategic risk including the channel,” said Turits.

Price Action

Shares are Palo Alto closed Monday at $170.32, up 2.3 percent.

Related Links:

Analyst: Palo Alto Networks Is No Longer A 'Show Me' Story

Fortinet's Underappreciated Growth Story

Latest Ratings for PANW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018WedbushInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Sep 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PANW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: evident.io Michael Turits palo alto networks RedlockAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FTNT + PANW)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018
Thoma Bravo Expressed Interest In Buying Symantec, Cybersecurity Stocks Move Higher
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Imperva Sold In $2.1B Go-Private Deal; Cybersecurity Stocks Trade Down
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTURBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
LLYCitigroupDowngrades0.0
NVDACredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On225.0
SCCOHSBCDowngrades0.0
FTIHSBCUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ripple Takes Ethereum's Place As The No. 2 Crypto, But Could Drop Again Soon