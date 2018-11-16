Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Cautious On Williams-Sonoma After Q3 Print

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2018 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Cautious On Williams-Sonoma After Q3 Print
Related WSM
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Sell-Off In Semiconductor Stocks Hits Nasdaq In Another Volatile Session (Investor's Business Daily)

Kitchenware and home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday and cautious guidance for the holiday quarter.

Here's how the Street reacted to the print — and the stock's subsequent sell-off.  

The Analysts

  • Barclays' Matthew McClintock maintains an Underweight on Williams-Sonoma with an unchanged $45 price target.
  • Wedbush's Seth Basham maintains at Neutral, unchanged $63 price target.
  • Raymond James' Budd Bugatch maintains at Market Perform.
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets' Bradley Thomas maintains at Sector Weight.

Barclays: Where Are The Catalysts?

Williams-Sonoma's Q3 shows short-term supply chain issues, and several concerning trends in the quarter justify a continued bearish stance, McClintock said in a note.

The negative trends include the following, the analyst said: 

  • A deceleration in comp store sales to 3.1 percent, which also missed the Street's estimate.
  • A deceleration in e-commerce sales from 8.9 percent last quarter to 8.2 percent.
  • The absence of any clear margin catalysts. 

Wedbush: Demand Comps Highlight Positive Trends

Williams-Sonoma's comps on a two-year stacked basis fell sequentially by 100 basis points in Q3, but demand comp — orders placed in the quarter but not fulfilled — were 4.6 percent, Basham said in a note.

The retailer continues to operate in an "intense" competitive retail environment, and Williams-Sonoma has minimal cost savings opportunities, he said.  

The stock has limited upside potential at best in 2019, according to Wedbush.

Raymond James: Wait-And-See Story

The sell off in Williams-Sonoma presents an opportunity for investors to buy the dip, but they should avoid doing so until the company shows it can sustainably grow EBIT through solid execution, Bugatch said in a note. 

The stock is trading at a fair valuation of 13.6 times 2019 estimated EPS, which is roughly in-line with the three- and five-year median multiple of 14.1 times and 15.3 times, respectively, according to Raymond James. 

KeyBanc: Too Many Risks

Williams-Sonoma's Q3 demand comps suggest better trends in the business, and the company remains a leading multichannel retailer with strong brands, Thomas said in a note.

The company also reaffirmed its status as a market share gainer, but at the end of the day, Williams-Sonoma faces too many woes from Chinese tariff risks, heightened competition in the home furnishing sector and potential negative exposure to a downturn in the housing market, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Williams-Sonoma shares were down 11.46 percent at $53.62 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Analyst: Williams-Sonoma's Initiatives 'Aren't Paying Off Enough'

3 Risks To Williams-Sonoma's Plans To Accelerate Sales

Latest Ratings for WSM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BuckinghamMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Nov 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WSM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BarclaysAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WSM)

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall, Dow Futures Down 100 Points
7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Williams-Sonoma Q3 Adj. EPS $0.95 Beats $0.94 Estimate, Sales $1.36B Miss $1.37B Estimate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Munster: There's Something 'Fundamentally Wrong' With Facebook

Nvidia Gets Burned On Earnings: This Chart Shows More Pain Ahead