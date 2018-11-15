Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: Buy The Dip In Apple
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2018 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: Buy The Dip In Apple
Related AAPL
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Revisiting Apple's iPhone Woes As Stock Dips Into Bear Market Territory
Dow Jones Lags In Strong Rebound; Will This Tech Beat Apple Over The Next Year? (Investor's Business Daily)

A five-session sell-off in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares was stalling Thursday after Morgan Stanley painted a positive picture of the company's Services business.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty maintained an Overweight rating on Apple with a $253 price target.

The Thesis

The pullback in Apple shares is an overreaction and is orchestrated by weak prognostication for iPhone volume but any resultant impact on the financial results could be made good by the Services business and the buyback program, Huberty said in a note, according to Bloomberg. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Amid a maturation of the smartphone market, growth dynamics will tilt toward the Services business and away from devices, helping to stabilize growth and push margins higher, she said. 

"News flow around units is creating volatility and a buying opportunity while the investor base is still in the process of transitioning away from units." 

Morgan Stanley is not sold on the idea that a weaker outlook at Apple suppliers could be detrimental to Apple shares.

The cautious guidance for the December quarter that encompasses the holiday season may not affect the growth forecast for the Services business, as it is tied to the installed base rather than new shipments, the analyst said. 

Data points do not dictate stock price, particularly beyond a one-month time frame, Huberty said. 

China remains a wildcard and poses the biggest risk to iPhone demand in 2019, she said. 

In the event of a recession, the Service business could see deceleration in growth, but not contraction, contraction, the analyst said. About 25 percent of Apple Services revenues are subscription-based, up from 8 percent in 2015, she said. 

"With Services and a committed buyback fueling the majority of EPS growth, we believe the company is better positioned to weather an economic slowdown relative to Apple's iPhone dependent growth globally." 

The Price Action

Apple shares were up 2.52 percent at $191.50 at the time of publication Thursday.

The stock ended Wednesday's session at $186.80, a 20-percent pullback from its recent high, signaling its entry into bear territory.

Related Links:

Reading Between The Lines Of Apple's Decision To Go Silent On iPhone Unit Sales

Credit Suisse's Take On Apple Services Business, Potential M&A Targets

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018UBSMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2018GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Katy Huberty Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Revisiting Apple's iPhone Woes As Stock Dips Into Bear Market Territory
Big Box Bonanza: Walmart Beats Most Estimates, But Brexit Could Steal Attention
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple
Moderate Inflation, Positive Retail Earnings Offer Lift In Back-And-Forth Market
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACBIKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades21.0
COTYBMO CapitalUpgrades12.0
ECCOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
VYGRRaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
ATNXJP MorganUpgrades15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Is CBD — And How Can Investors Take Advantage Of It?

Cisco's Post-Earnings Gain Mirrors Positive Wall Street Commentary