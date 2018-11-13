Sell-Side Analysts See Upside Potential In Zynerba
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) have dropped by about 12 percent since the company reported third-quarter results Nov. 8.
Analysts at HC Wainwright and Canaccord Genuity consider the sell-off an overreaction and issued positive updates on the company this week.
The Analysts
HC Wainwright's Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba with a $23 price target.
Canaccord Genuity's Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating with a $15 price target.
The Thesis
Zynerba's ZYN002 is a CBD-based drug for children and adolescents with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, behavioral and learning challenges and is thought to be a single-gene cause of autism spectrum disorder.
In its last earnings report, Zynerba reiterated all "expected pipeline timelines," said HC Wainwright's Livnat.
The company is showing financial discipline and is well-capitalized to survive through 2019, the analyst said.
The sell-side firm's model focuses solely on the ZYN002 candidate, and Livnat estimates an enterprise value of $34 million.
HC Wainwright's price target of $23 per share, which implies an upside of around 300 percent, includes a probability of success for ZYN002 of 35 percent of achieving $700 million in peak U.S. sales with an orphan indication, the analyst said.
Canaccord's Lee said Zynerba's earnings report reflects a lower-than-expected rate of cash burn. Zynerba has enough cash to last through through the important data for ZYN002's ongoing Phase 3 trials next year, the analyst said.
The Price Action
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares were down 3.36 percent at $5.47 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for ZYNE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Aug 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|H.C. Wainwright
|Assumes
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ZYNE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
