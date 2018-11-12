Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bernstein Upgrades Michael Kors, But Says Core Brand Challenges Persist
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2018 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Bernstein Upgrades Michael Kors, But Says Core Brand Challenges Persist
Related KORS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2018
Bernstein sees balance risk-reward on Michael Kors (Seeking Alpha)

Bernstein dropped its bearish stance on Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS), but said risks remain. 

The Analyst

Analyst Jamie Merriman upgraded Michael Kors from Underperform to Market Perform.

The Thesis

Michael Kors has a more balanced risk-reward profile at current valuation levels, Merriman said in the upgrade note. 

Still, key concerns surrounding the core Michael Kors brand are still in place, "as the brand turnaround remains elusive and as the margin recovery in retail has been difficult to maintain," the analyst said. 

Not including the recent $2.1-billion acquisition of Versace, the analyst said she anticipates flat to low single-digit growth in the retail and wholesale segment for the core Kors brand and expects the company’s licensing segment to continue to decline.

Kors reported a second-quarter sales miss that sent shares plunging over 15 percent last week. 

Comps for Michael Kors continue to decline, falling 1.3 percent in Q2, and Google trends data also fails to show evidence of brand traction, Merriman said. 

“On the margin front, management had successfully pulled back on promotions for four quarters, resulting in higher retail margins, but this has proved short-lived, as a fashion miss in Q2 2019 led to higher markdowns and a reversal of this improvement." 

The Price Action

Michael Kors shares were down 0.1 percent at $47.75 at the close Monday. 

Related Links:

Need A Reason To Buy Michael Kors? UBS Offers 8

Survey: Michael Kors Still The Preferred Handbag Among Teens

Photo by See-ming Lee/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for KORS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BernsteinUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Nov 2018Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Nov 2018BairdMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KORS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bernstein Jamie Merriman Michael Kors VersaceAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KORS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2018
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Michael Kors Is Tanking: Here's How The Stock Typically Trades Following Earnings
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JBLGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
IMOBarclaysUpgrades0.0
JRVRKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades40.0
ADMPB. Riley FBRDowngrades2.5
EAFVertical GroupDowngrades9.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Funko CEO Discusses 'Fortnite' Toys With Cramer

'There's Tons Of Opportunity': Executives Talk The Future Of Blockchain