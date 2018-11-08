Weapons technology company Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) reported a third-quarter earnings and sales beat Tuesday. Despite a surge in net income and a revenue increase of roughly 16 percent, the stock fell substantially following the report.

The Analyst

JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse upgraded Axon from Neutral to Overweight and maintained a $68 price target.

The Thesis

Axon’s reported guidance implies a dip in revenue growth in the fourth quarter, Strouse said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)

The dip should be a temporary one, the analyst said.

“The stock is now below the price of the May secondary offering, despite recent developments that we believe are long-term positives such as the launch of the TASER 7 and Axon Body 3, new officer safety payment plans with enhanced features and premium pricing, as well as being in closer proximity to the launch of Axon Records in mid-2019.”

Strouse expects that certain agencies will pause before deciding whether to buy older Tasers or the new TASER 7 in 2019. Contact announcements should demonstrate signs of progress and growth acceleration into 2019, he said.

"We believe AAXN's uniquely strong position in a large addressable market, solid revenue growth momentum and improving EBITDA margins could provide upside to estimates over time."

Price Action

Axon shares rose 4.95 percent to $53.21 during pre-market trading on Thursday. The stock had dipped over 15 percent following Wednesday’s close.

