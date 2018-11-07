Bank Of America Thinks Twilio Can Reach $1B In Revenue By 2020
Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) surged more than 30 percent after the company presented better-than-expected revenue, earnings and 2019 guidance.
The Analyst
Bank of America analyst Nikolay Beliov reiterated a Buy rating and increased the price target from $87 to $92.
The Thesis
The company’s results came in much higher than analysts’ expectations, according to Beliov. Some key highlights from the print included:
- The increase of base revenue to 68 percent, compared to 54 percent in Q2 and 46 percent in Q1.
- Gross margins of 55 percent, which are up from 53 percent in 2017.
- International revenues accounting for 26 percent of total revenues, and demonstrating a higher growth rate than that in the U.S.
Overall, Beliov considers a $1 billion revenue milestone by 2020.
“Our thesis is re-enforced by 3Q results: 1) strong underlying business; 2) top 10 customer headwind becoming a tailwind as % of revenues from the top 10 customers declines from a peak of 32% in FY15 to 20% in FY17 to 15% in FY18E, becoming small enough that base revenues are re-accelerating, which was the case in Q1, Q2, and Q3; 3) set up for sustained beat/raise; and 4) clear path to $1bn in revs by FY20E," the note said.
Price Action
Twilio shares were up 34.4 percent to $95.49 at time of publication Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for TWLO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2018
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Sep 2018
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
