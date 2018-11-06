Booking Holdings Shares Boosted By Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares are soaring despite the online travel agency reporting a third-quarter earnings miss Monday.
The company posted Q3 earnings of $37.78 per share, missing estimates by 39 cents. Sales were in-line with consensus estimates at $4.8 billion. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
The Sell-Side Reacts
◘ Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson maintains an Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a price target lifted from $1,970 to $2,160. (See his track record here.)
As Booking Holdings laps 2018’s headwinds, the company will have a more consistent cadence of 10-percent revenue and EBITDA growth and a slight quickening of EPS growth due to share buybacks, the analyst said.
“Given investor fears around decelerating growth and potential margin compression, we believe these results are a step in the right direction toward alleviating concerns around long-term potential growth rates."
◘ Wedbush analyst James Hardiman maintains an Outperform rating with a $2,500 price target.
The OTA's strong guidance should help counter the bear case, which is predicated upon a series of industry and competitive headwinds driving a deceleration in fundamentals, the analyst said.
“While increased spending more than offset better-than-expected topline momentum in Q3, investors would appear to be happy with this trade-off."
◘ Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintains a Buy rating with a $2,400 price target.
Thill said he continues to believe that Booking Holdings is the best fundamental story in online travel.
“Q3 was another quarter with above-average growth- a confirmation that BKNG is taking market share from competitors,” the analyst said.
◘ D.A. Davidson analyst Tom White maintains a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $1,980 to $2,000.
Direct bookings remain a key long term priority for CEO Glenn Fogel, the analyst said.
“We can’t help but speculate whether, given BKNG’s long-term strategic focus on direct/repeat traffic, some sort of broad loyalty offering across the BKNG brand portfolio might be in the works."
Price Action:
Booking Holdings shares were trading higher by 5.32 percent at $1,970.72 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for BKNG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2018
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Nov 2018
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Nov 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
