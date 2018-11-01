Market Overview

Bank of America Analyst Says American Eagle Comps Have Peaked
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2018 2:46pm   Comments
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares were trading down Thursday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch turned bearish on the apparel retailer.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst David Buckley downgraded American Eagle from Neutral to Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $27 to $18.

The Thesis

American Eagle brand comps have peaked and are set to decelerate to a low single-digit growth rate in fiscal 2019, Buckley said in the downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

“With the American Eagle brand generating 86 percent of sales, this will lead to buying and occupancy deleverage and gross margin contraction,” the analyst said.

Even with easy comp comparisons in the first and second quarter, Buckley said the consensus estimates for the second half of 2018 are too high.

American Eagle is enefiting from a shift in demand back to denim from athleisure wear, but these gains are starting to taper off, leading to slow comp growth, he said. 

“We estimate Aerie comp growth of 15 percent in F2019, but with the American Eagle brand generating 85 percent of sales, slowing Eagle comps have an outsized impact." 

American Eagle is at peak comp growth, with declining margins and minimal pricing power. 

Price Action

American Eagle shares were down 5.12 percent at $21.88 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Photo by Staticshakedown/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for AEO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Oct 2018WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AEO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aerie Bank of America Merrill Lynch David BuckleyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

