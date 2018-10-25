Social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported Thursday with a top-and-bottom-line beat in its third quarter, but monthly active users fell from a year ago.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal told CNBC after the print that the company remains focused on drawing new users.

What Happened

Investors appear to be focusing more Twitter's beat in the quarter rather than a decline in MAUs — and should expect the metric to fall some more in the coming quarter, Segal said. Twitter expects MAUs to fall by a mid-single digit rate in the fourth quarter due to similar headwinds as in the third quarter.

Why It's Important

Daily active users grew 9 percent in the reported quarter and have now grown eight consecutive quarters by at least 9 percent, the executive said. While less than half of all MAUs use the platform daily, this also represents an opportunity for Twitter to grow the metric, he said.

Twitter continues to improve the platform, including the timeline and notifications, and make it easier for new users to join, Segal said.

"We just need to make it easier for people to find the things that they are looking for on Twitter," he said.

What's Next

Twitter's management team recognizes there is still room for improvement, the CFO said. The ultimate objective of future changes is to better anticipate and deliver what a user's interests are and what topics they want to see on their timeline, he told CNBC.

Screenshot courtesy of CNBC.