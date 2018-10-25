Switch's Guidance 'Achievable,' Wells Fargo Says In Upgrade Ahead Of Q3 Print
Data center provider Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is expected to announce third-quarter earnings Nov. 12 after weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.
The Analyst
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche upgraded Switch from Market Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $13.50 to $11.50.
The Thesis
In addition to the upgrade, Wells Fargo lowered estimates for Switch in both 2018 and 2019.
The sell-side firm's new valuation has four drivers, Fritzsche said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
They are:
- Limited downside to 2018 guidance.
- Expected growth acceleration in 2019 and beyond.
- Lower leverage compared to peers.
- A compelling valuation and forecast.
Switch's guidance remains "achievable," as revenue growth should increase, Fritzsche said.
“We estimate a $20-million contribution to 2019 revenues from current backlog and an additional $20 million coming through additional bookings. The reset of the Reno eBay Inc (NYSE: EBAY) contract will add 60 basis points to 2019 year-over-year growth. With many larger deals having two-year ramps, we believe growth will accelerate in 2020 when its backlog hits full run-rate.”
Several opportunities exist to continue the expansion of the Las Vegas and Reno markets, as well as the opening of the Atlanta campus in 2019, Fritzsche said.
“In a rising interest rate market, SWCH has the advantage of being less levered and less reliant on the capital markets in the near future.”
Price Action
Switch shares were trading up 1.89 percent at $9.16 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Switch's 15-Megawatt Lease Deal Silences A Sell-Side Bear
What Started In Vegas Isn't Staying In Vegas: Switch Goes Global
Photo courtesy of Switch.
Latest Ratings for SWCH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Oct 2018
|Jefferies
|Assumes
|Hold
|Aug 2018
|Raymond James
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for SWCH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Jennifer M. Fritzsche telecommunications Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.