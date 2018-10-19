Market Overview

Buy The Dip In American Eagle, Citi Says In Upgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2018 3:20pm   Comments
Buy The Dip In American Eagle, Citi Says In Upgrade
With the retailer's stock down by about 30 percent since its second-quarter report in late August, investors should consider buying American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), according to Citi.

The Analyst

Citi's Paul Lejuez upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from Neutral to Buy with a new $27 price target.

The Thesis

American Eagle is wrongfully being "painted with the same brush" as other struggling retailers, Lejuez said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The company is one of the most attractive concepts in the sector, and its Aerie unit continues to steal share in the lingerie market, the analyst said. 

Aerie isn't receiving the recognition it deserves for consistent double-digit comp growth and momentum moving forward, Lejuez said. The Aerie business alone should be valued at $2 billion, which implies the remaining core business is valued at 3.1 times EV/EBITDA — an "overly pessimistic" perspective, in Citi's view. 

Price Action

American Eagle shares were up 0.86 percent at $21.12 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for AEO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Oct 2018WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AEO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aerie Apparel Citi lingerieAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

