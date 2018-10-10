Market Overview

Dow Falls 800 Points As Markets Experience Worst Day In Months
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2018 4:29pm   Comments
U.S. stocks experienced their worse day in months Wednesday with the Dow dropping 800 points on the day.

Fears over the international trade war, the impact of Hurricane Michael, the upcoming U.S. midterm elections and a potentially disappointing Q3 earnings season likely all played a role in Wednesday’s weak market.

Barclays is particularly concerned about a choppy earnings season for tech companies.

Stocks Hit Hard

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) were among the hardest hit stocks, tumbling 4.8 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively. The Dow’s biggest losers included Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), which declined 6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

Consumer staples was one of the hardest-hit sectors, with names like Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) and Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) down 9.7 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Wednesday’s 2.4-percent drop in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) comes after the S&P 500 gained 22.2 percent in the previous 18 months.

What Now?

Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst, Greg McBride said Hurricane Michael is no reason for investors to panic.

“Despite the regional economic impact of such a powerful, destructive storm, this will not have a lasting effect on the pace of national economic growth,” McBride said. “Even the economic impact felt locally will give way to faster economic growth in future months as insurance proceeds arrive and clean-up and rebuilding activity gets underway.”

The Dow closed down 3.1 percent at 25,598.74, its worst one-day performance since February.

Following Wednesday’s sell-off, the S&P 500 closed at 2,785.68. It's now up 5.2 percent year-to-date.

Posted-In: China Greg McBride

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

