Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Societe Generale Upshifts On Ferrari, Says Financial Revisions Are Favorable
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2018 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Societe Generale Upshifts On Ferrari, Says Financial Revisions Are Favorable
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Aston Martin Went Public - Should You Rather Buy The Car Or The Stock? (Seeking Alpha)

Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE)'s improved fundamentals, new management and revised financial objectives led Societe Generale to apply higher multiples to its existing forecast for the sports car manufacturer Wednesday. 

The Analyst

Analyst Stephen Reitman upgraded Ferrari from Sell to Hold and increased the price target from $94 to $130.

The Thesis

The upgrade is driven in part by new CEO Louis Camilleri and his concerns surrounding the preliminary reveal of the company’s midterm results, Reitman said in the upgrade note.

The company’s “Icona” strategy establishes a new range of expensive vehicles, the analyst said. 

“The entire series of 499 cars, with a price tag in Italy starting at €1.6 million, has already been allocated to Ferrari’s top clients/collectors. The significant upfront deposits, interim and final payments for this series will materially drive cash flow and EBITDA without the risk associated with significantly increasing series volumes.”

Ferrari evised its SUV strategy and plans to launch the Purosangue in 2022. This updated plan does not rely on Chinese growth in the sales mix, Reitman said.

“The new CEO and his team have changed the narrative in a way that we think significantly derisks the midterm plan.”

Price Action

Ferrari shares were down 7.5 percent at $119.41 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Ferrari Races Higher After Upgrade

3 Reasons Why Ferrari Snagged An Upgrade From Morgan Stanley

Latest Ratings for RACE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Societe GeneraleUpgradesSellHold
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Sep 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RACE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: louis camilleri Luxury Vehicles Soceite Generale Stephen ReitmanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RACE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Ferrari Races Higher After Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Esterline Technologies Shares Spike Higher